Amid sharp increases in the cost of sheltering Greenwood County’s animals, the Humane Society of Greenwood had to explain some of its operations and finances to Greenwood County Council at Tuesday’s meeting.
HSOG Executive Director Connie Mawyer and board chairperson Jim Medford gave a presentation to council explaining some of the nonprofit’s struggles to afford the services they provide at the Greenwood County Animal Shelter.
The first county shelter was built in 1958 by E.L. Caldecott, a 63-foot-by-21-foot cement block structure on Wilbanks Circle that cost about $3,000. The Humane Society of Greenwood was formed in 2002 to manage the old shelter building.
In 2017, the county sought a new shelter. County Council voted in early 2017 to join a public-private partnership with HSOG, and spend $2 million of public funds and $1.1 million of HSOG’s money to build a 15,000-square-foot facility at 2820 Airport Road, which was completed the following year.
Since then, the county has provided funding for the shelter’s operation, while HSOG manages and operates the shelter and its own programs from within the building. The contractual arrangement between the two delineates the split of expenses and facilities.
On Tuesday, Mawyer and Medford were backed by dozens of HSOG supporters — many of whom work and volunteer at the organization — as they sought to explain why their budget request for this year has increased.
Before they spoke, council Chairperson Chuck Moates wanted to clear the air for the crowd.
“Council appreciates sincerely the work the Humane Society does in partnership with Greenwood County,” he said.
The humane society received $420,000 in special appropriations tax funds in 2021 for its operations, and this year the organization has requested additional funding to cover increased costs. Moates said Tuesday the explanation and discussion with HSOG officials will be taken into consideration, but no votes were taken Tuesday regarding their funding.
After discussing the humane society’s programs intended to spare animals from unnecessary euthanasia and diversion programs that help provide homes to animals who aren’t getting adopted swiftly, Mawyer tucked into the numbers.
From July 1 to Nov. 30, 2022, she said it cost $224,390 to run the shelter. With 103 animals per night at 153 days, that gave the shelter a cost of $14.24 per animal night, she said. The county’s allocation for the year, over that span of time, covered $175,000. Mawyer said their budget request intended to cover this shortfall.
A shortage of veterinarians paired with an increased cost in spay and neuter services, medication and care has led to the budget imbalance, she said.
“The spay and neuter services in Spartanburg just about doubled in April,” she said.
Medford said he thinks the shelter is running as cost-effectively as possible, but the humane society has had to draw more than $45,000 from its operations and reserve funds to cover the shortfall. He described the current funding as unsustainable.
In-kind donations of food help curb costs, as have thousands of volunteer hours each year. The humane society also uses thousands in grants to help supplement its funding.
“We’re paying on average $12 an hour. You can work at McDonald’s for $15 an hour,” Medford said. “This work is way underpaid for what they do.”
County officials had questions.
County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn asked if there had been any change in the cost allocation of the shelter’s share of expenses between the last and current fiscal years. Although Mawyer said no, Dorn asked about an email Mawyer sent her saying starting July 2022, HSOG would take on the full costs of spaying and neutering animals.
Mawyer said that was part of the increase in operations costs, and explained the shelter has a partnership with the office in Spartanburg that performs those procedures at shelter rates, and in bulk. Medford added that those procedures aren’t the only operation cost increase, citing rising utility rates and supply costs alongside inflation.
Part of the shelter’s adoption fees were intended to cover the costs of spaying and neutering, but with the shelter at capacity for years they’ve often waived those fees to free up space. So far this fiscal year, they’ve not received any adoption revenues.
Dorn also raised concerns about how expenses were being split. In the contractual agreement, she said a third of the shelter facility was to be HSOG’s responsibility, a third the county’s and another third split evenly. In some of HSOG’s finances, it appears the split was closer to two-thirds of the costs going to the county.
“I think that, as we provide a service to the county, they should be able to ask anything they want and I should be able to answer those questions,” Mawyer said the morning after this meeting.
Mawyer said she wasn’t equipped with all the information she needed to answer budget-specific questions, but that she sought to give county council insight into the steps HSOG takes to curb cost and provide quality care for animals and services for adopters.
“Animal care and animal welfare is not an industry most people are familiar with,” she said. “I’m not in the political arena. I’m advocating for animals, their care and getting them out of here as quickly as we can.”
County Manager Toby Chappell had his own questions. In 2014 and 2015 the shelter handled more than 4,000 animals while in 2021 and 2022 it handled 1,575. In those earlier years, the average length of an animal’s stay was 13.4 days, while in 2021 and 2022 it was 25. He pointed out the shelter is dealing with a third of the animals it did then, with about double the length of stay.
Mawyer said it’s not as clear-cut as the numbers seem. In 2014 and 2015, the shelter was using euthanasia as a population control tool far more often and since has eliminated the use of euthanasia for population management. Since then, the shelter has seen administrative turnover and a distemper outbreak in 2021 that locked the shelter down and kept dogs for much longer than normal.
Council member Robbie Templeton served on the committee that planned the current shelter’s construction. He worried that the goal of a new, more efficient shelter isn’t being met.
“One of the selling points was when we build a more efficient shelter and we give them three or four years to get things in place, we would see a reduction in that cost,” he said.
On Wednesday, Mawyer said those efficiencies only come through cooperation and building partnerships with other animal care agencies in the region and state, which she’s prioritized since she took over as executive director in 2020.
She wants to work with county officials, return to the original contract to ensure the county and HSOG understand the nature of their relationship and re-negotiate any elements if needed. She was overwhelmed and very appreciative of the support from the crowd Tuesday.
“It’s something that feels true to what I want to do, which is to do what the community wants,” she said. “Everyone who was in that room wants the same thing: an efficient shelter that puts animals in homes in our community and provides people with the resources they need.”