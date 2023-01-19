Amid sharp increases in the cost of sheltering Greenwood County’s animals, the Humane Society of Greenwood had to explain some of its operations and finances to Greenwood County Council at Tuesday’s meeting.

HSOG Executive Director Connie Mawyer and board chairperson Jim Medford gave a presentation to council explaining some of the nonprofit’s struggles to afford the services they provide at the Greenwood County Animal Shelter.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags