Wilbanks meeting 01
The Wilbanks Sports Complex, a $10 million project that will renovate the park and fields at the old civic center location on Highway 72/221, is in the planning and engineering stages as the start of the park's expansion nears.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

The placement of ball fields, locations of lighting and how to cut off through-traffic — Greenwood County officials are working out the last few questions before work starts on the Wilbanks Sports Complex.

With about $9 million from the 2016 Capital Project Sales Tax and another $1 million from a grant, the complex on the site of the old civic center on Highway 72/221 is set to see major work this year. Work has begun to clear out the old animal shelter buildings no longer occupied behind the farmers’ market, but work on the four new multipurpose fields is pending some final design decisions.

