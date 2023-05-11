The Wilbanks Sports Complex, a $10 million project that will renovate the park and fields at the old civic center location on Highway 72/221, is in the planning and engineering stages as the start of the park's expansion nears.
The placement of ball fields, locations of lighting and how to cut off through-traffic — Greenwood County officials are working out the last few questions before work starts on the Wilbanks Sports Complex.
With about $9 million from the 2016 Capital Project Sales Tax and another $1 million from a grant, the complex on the site of the old civic center on Highway 72/221 is set to see major work this year. Work has begun to clear out the old animal shelter buildings no longer occupied behind the farmers’ market, but work on the four new multipurpose fields is pending some final design decisions.
At a meeting Wednesday afternoon, the committee overseeing the project tackled a few of these questions. First up: of the four new play fields being added, how will they be arranged?
Currently, the design by J.D. Goodrum General Contractors has two parallel north-to-south oriented fields and one east-to-west oriented field set between the Wilbanks EMS and fire station and Wilbanks Circle. The fourth field is planned on the other side of Wilbanks Circle between a parking lot and Highway 72/221 East.
The east-to-west field was slated to be a championship field, intended to host regional sporting events and serve as a draw for sports tourism. The committee considered spacing the fields out differently to allow room for lighting, and possibly swapping the location of that east-to-west field with the one singled out across Wilbanks Circle. This would isolate the championship field and keep the other more general-use fields clustered.
They also discussed how to cut off through-traffic along Wilbanks Circle, which connects Highway 72/221 to Highway 178 near Isaac Tire Center. County staff want to stop through-traffic, as people sometimes use the parking lots Wilbanks Circle goes through as a cut-through between the highways.
County Parks and Recreation Director Brad Cuttill and County Manager Toby Chappell said they liked the idea of making the opening at 178 only an exit, but Chappell didn’t know how to enforce that. Cuttill said it would take the state Department of Transportation likely aligning the road and curb to flow with the traffic, so people can’t turn into the road from 178.
The option the committee wants to move forward with is putting up a gate that will block traffic at the farmers’ market. County Councilman Robbie Templeton said the gate could be closed and locked during weekdays when there aren’t events on the fields and unlocked and opened on weekends to allow park traffic.
The next step, before the committee’s next meeting at 1 p.m. May 24, is for CPST Coordinator Josh Skinner to return to Goodrum and get plans drawn up that give the county options to move forward with the fields arranged the way they want and a gate or removable bollards — or posts — placed near the farmers’ market.
“Where we go next depends on what we get back from Goodrum,” Templeton said.
The other elements of the Wilbanks Sports Complex include new pickleball courts, concession and restroom facilities, renovations to the existing baseball fields, upgrades to the Legion baseball field and improved lighting.
