Greenwood County’s litter cleanup efforts were successful despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The proof is in the pounds.
From the beginning of the current fiscal year — which started July 2020 — to March 10, 2021, litter pickups have yielded 36,575 pounds of trash removed from Greenwood’s outdoors.
“It could actually be a lot higher,” Maggie McMahon, Greenwood County’s litter prevention coordinator, said.
McMahon said the pandemic has prevented probationers from doing litter pickups on roadsides throughout the county.
“That’s over 100 litter pickups that didn’t happen,” McMahon said.
She said many groups continue to do litter pickups like Trash Time with Tara and Good Times Brewing. McMahon said Erek Leary, public works director at the City of Greenwood, has his crews pick up litter on slow days. Leary has recently reported picking up 204 pounds of litter, McMahon said.
The previous fiscal year —July 2019 to June 2020 — yielded just under 25,000 pounds. McMahon said during that time period Team Up to Clean Up and the Lake Greenwood cleanup were the only two large events. Each event yielded only about 2,000 pounds of litter.
For this year’s Lake Greenwood cleanup, more than 8,000 pounds of litter was picked up between Greenwood and Laurens counties. Of that, Greenwood County accounted for 5,640 pounds of litter. The number of volunteers was also substantial for this year’s lake cleanup with 303 volunteers taking part.
“Almost double what it was last year,” McMahon said.
The answer to how litter pickup efforts could have surpassed the previous year’s efforts is quite simple for McMahon.
“More people know that I’m here,” McMahon said.
She said she is trying to make sure she is the one-stop shop for all things litter. McMahon, who recently took over SCDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway for Greenwood County, has instituted several programs, to include installing cameras to catch litter bugs and putting together a “secure your load” campaign.
McMahon said she is working on more programs in the weeks to come. A new cleanup effort will be taking place in the county soon, she said. The Gateway Cleanup Series will feature a unique effort to clean up Greenwood County’s “gateway” roads by having a litter pickup day in each county council district.
The first on the schedule is Councilwoman Edith Childs’s District 1 from 9 to 11 a.m. April 10. Volunteers will meet at Cross Roads Baptist Church on Highway 10 before picking up litter in the Promised Land community.
McMahon said Keep Greenwood County Beautiful and Greenwood County Litter Prevention will host a shred and e-waste disposal day from 8:30 a.m. to noon April 24 in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement in Greenwood.