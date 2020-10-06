Litter affects everyone in a community, but nearly everyone affected can do something about it.
Local litter-prevention and cleanup group Keep Greenwood County Beautiful teamed up with Greenwood County when Litter Prevention Coordinator Maggie McMahon in August 2019. Keep Greenwood County Beautiful board Chairman Walt Willard said their partnership has always been about inspiring people to take responsibility for their community and see what putting in some volunteer work can do to transform it.
“We would get calls from people who say ‘There’s this stretch of road with bad litter, someone ought to do something about that,’” he said. “We get to tell folks, ‘Well, you know, you are somebody.’”
McMahon is carrying on the group’s regular Team Up to Clean Up campaign, which invites volunteers to get together in small groups. McMahon said it’s perfect for offices, groups of friends, clubs, church groups and families.
“Litter pickups are a great way to get out, but keep social distancing,” she said.
The kickoff event is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, with groups meeting at Lakelands Ace, 2572 S.C. Highway 72/221. From there, McMahon said she’ll hand out all the supplies necessary, including pickup sticks, trash bags, high visibility vests and gloves. The group has partnered with Good Times Brewing, so after the clean-up volunteers will get a hot dog lunch and a voucher for a free beer at Good Times, McMahon said.
Besides following social distancing guidelines, McMahon said all the supplies used in a clean up are isolated and disinfected after every use. Last year, more than 30 teams of more than 1,300 volunteers joined up to canvass Greenwood.
Anyone wanting to sign up to volunteer can contact McMahon at 864-942-8705 or mmcmahon@greenwoodsc.gov, or sign up online at bit.ly/3cZBdr3. Following the kickoff event, the Team Up to Clean Up campaign will continue through Nov. 23.
“Some people are very dedicated. They show up no matter the cleanup,” McMahon said. “I’d love to see some new faces, too.”
Zack Woods is one such regular.
President of the Lander University Environmental Science Student Organization, Woods said he felt compelled to help out after learning about the impact of litter on not just the environment, but housing costs and community pride.
“We need to come together as a community and as a family to combat this problem,” he said. “Litter pickups are a good step toward eradicating litter in our communities, but we’ll have to take more steps to reduce the amount of litter in our community overall.”
He’s been confident going out with club members because of the COVID-19 safety procedures in place and said it’s been a great opportunity to get to know his fellow volunteers better.
Picking up trash might seem like a small step, but Willard said it’s one he’s passionate about because it can have a much larger, further-reaching impact. It allows people to come together and be a part of something bigger than themselves by caring for their community.
“If you live in a dump, you’ll kind of feel in the dumps,” he said. “If your environment is cared for, you can feel cared for.”