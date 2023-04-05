The gospel angel has earned her wings.
On Tuesday, in front of a crowd of Edris Louise Robinson's friends and family, Greenwood County Council recognized the local legend's lifetime of work for her community.
Council member Johanna Bishop read aloud the resolution honoring the late Robinson, who died March 19 at her home in Greenwood. It noted Robinson's 30 years working with the Burton Center, as well as her service on many local organizations' boards, including Greenwood Women Cares, Greenwood Performing Arts and the Greenwood Arts Center.
Robinson served with the Little River Multicultural Complex and the Baptist Association, and was a renown singer, instrumentalist and radio broadcaster as The Gospel Angel on Rejoice 1090.
Bishop said she was proud to call Robinson a friend.
"She was just that, a gospel angel," said Angela Robinson Greer, a first cousin who accepted the resolution. "Our family loved her, and her spirit shone bright."
During the meeting, Capital Project Sales Tax Coordinator Josh Skinner gave an update on the work at the Wilbanks Sports Complex. Since approving the contract with J.D. Goodrum to design and build the complex, Goodrum has laid out a timeline for some of the work.
The company hopes to break ground in early May on the six new pickleball courts beside the existing tennis courts, and finish in August. He wants to begin moving dirt for the four multipurpose fields in July, then work on the two concession and restroom facilities. The design also features renovations to the existing baseball fields, upgrades to the Legion Baseball field and improved lighting.
Skinner asked to approve the lowest and most qualified bid for lighting work, $1,432,000 from Greenwood-based Lighting Services. Council approved awarding the bid 6-0, with council member Teresa Griffin absent.
Public Works Director Rob Russian explained the county's road list to council. The list includes roads the county is seeking funding to repair, with funds coming from the County Transportation Committee, which allocates state funds to local municipalities.
The county's list includes 52 roads, with an estimated cost of $3.8 million to fix the about 25 miles they span. Russian said they typically only get about $400,000 in funding, but last year awarded about $1.2 million because of one-time funds from the state. The CTC once again has access to one-time funds.
The list prioritizes roads based on need, and the higher items on the list include roads in the Ashtone Park, Mountain Shore, Pucketts Ferry and Hunters Creek subdivisions. Council approved the list 6-0, it will be under consideration by the CTC later this month and at another meeting in May, before final approval in June.
Litter Coordinator Amber Nappier shared with council there's been more interest in litter clean-ups this year, and 10 more groups have signed up to adopt a highway. So far in 2023, 380 volunteers have picked up a total of 15,500 pounds of litter.
Her office has been awarded a $25,000 grant for part-time litter staff for the second year in a row, and she said they've been cracking down on unsecured loads and working to dissuade people from dumping trash by roadsides. Council member Theo Lane said authorizing her position may have been one of the best decisions the council has made, as it has addressed concerns they all had about litter in Greenwood County.
In other business:
- Council approved spending the $65,000 they already agreed to in their amended contract with the Humane Society of Greenwood.
- The county agreed to participate in further settlements in ongoing nationwide opioid litigation.
- Council gave a proclamation to the leadership of Leath Correctional Institution recognizing National Crime Victims' Rights Week.