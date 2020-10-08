False alarms are more than just an inconvenience for firefighters, and in Greenwood County, repeated, avoidable false alarms will soon come with a cost for the property owner.
The county has had a fee schedule for false alarm calls, but county Fire Chief Steve Holmes said officials haven’t been enforcing them.
“That was put into place several years ago, to give me the opportunity to assess fire fees for false alarms,” he said. “I don’t want the general public to feel like we’re punishing them for having a working alarm system.”
The county’s fee schedule for false fire alarms waives any fee for the first and second cases at a location during a year. Then, the third and fourth calls cost $50 each, sixth and seventh $100, eighth and ninth $250 and from the 10th false alarm call on each will incur a $500 fine.
“I don’t want it to be a surprise,” Holmes said. “I’m getting letters out to some businesses and industries, but we’re pushing to start enforcing this the first of the new year.”
In many cases, Holmes said, false alarms are sparked by alarm systems that aren’t working as intended, usually because of avoidable issues. Under normal circumstances, smoke alarms are sensitive enough to trigger quickly, but not unnecessarily.
“Generally speaking, these things activate very early in an emergency,” Holmes said. “When we get there, we still have a manageable fire.”
In 2019, the county fire service ran about 3,000 calls, but 387 of them were false alarms Holmes said he considered preventable.
“It’s usually poor placement of either the smoke detector or heat detector, and failure to maintain the system properly,” he said.
Most commercial properties are required to have their detectors checked every year. Still, there are some that have repeated, avoidable false alarms. One business that does steam pressure cleaning had 28 false alarm calls last year and was asked multiple times to put a cover on the alarm’s detectors during cleaning.
“Four stations are automatically dispatched to an industry call,” Holmes said. “You see the cost factor involved in that. It simply becomes a factor of economics.”
There are no “Boy Who Cried Wolf” scenarios — regardless of the number of false alarms, Holmes said firefighters have to treat every call as if it’s an emergency because it could be.
“People don’t understand the cost associated with the fire service,” he said. “If I have to put tires on my aerial truck — and they don’t last long on a truck that weighs 83,000 pounds — the cost of one set of tires is $14,000.”
More importantly, a false alarm call ties up resources that could need to respond in the event of a real emergency.
It’s an issue city fire officials worry about too, Greenwood Fire Department Chief Terry Strange said. They respond with the same number of trucks and firefighters to a false alarm as they would to a real fire. The city has an ordinance laying out fines for false alarms, though the first three false alarms at a location are exempt each year, to give property owners the chance to fix alarm systems or correct avoidable issues.
“We don’t want to fine people,” Holmes said. “I want to educate them.”
That’s why when one resident in the county had seven false alarm calls, Holmes asked the woman living there if a fire crew could reposition her smoke detectors. Instead of having one in the kitchen which triggered each time she cooked certain foods, they were moved to hallways and bedrooms.
Holmes said he doesn’t intend to charge anyone whose alarms misfire during storms, or in other extenuating circumstances. Firefighters will still respond to false alarm calls to verify that calls that get canceled were actual false alarms and not small situations that were handled by people at the location.