Retirees who spent decades serving Greenwood County voiced their disagreement over county council stripping Medicare-eligible retirees of their health insurance plans.
The retirees called it a broken promise, but council members made clear that county policy is not a promise. The change, they said, was essential to avoid a mounting insurance liability that poses an unsustainable cost to the county.
Tuesday’s county council meeting featured a consideration to revise the county’s policy on retiree insurance premium subsidies. The change applies to Medicare-eligible retirees; upon becoming eligible, retirees transition from PEBA Health Insurance as their primary provider to Medicare. They’re then provided a health care subsidy of up to $250 per month by Greenwood County, based on their total years working with the county, to be deposited into a health savings account for reimbursement for medical expenses.
Gary Stratton, who retired after 25 years with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, said he stayed so long because of the county’s promise to pay his insurance following retirement. A $250 monthly stipend, he said, isn’t enough to cover the insurance he needs.
“I could have left to go with the state somewhere, I could have left for private industry,” he said. “I’m going to have to take another job just to pay insurance.”
Mary Ann Stroup worked as a victims advocate for about 30 years with the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. She told council the late Steve Brown had said council would not take retiree’s insurance benefits. Some who came to Tuesday’s meeting weren’t aware of community meetings to discuss the change and asked council to reconsider.
Faye Ridge said she was Greenwood County’s human resources director when the retiree benefits plan was implemented and thinks getting rid of these retiree benefits will remove an incentive for having a long career with the county.
“It was very hard to find employees then,” she said. “I was elated when this happened because we could hire more employees and they would stay longer.”
With about 50 years working for the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, Lina Blizzard said she also stayed because of the insurance incentives. Insurance premiums will likely continue to rise, she said, and $250 will not be the same as a paid policy.
“I respectfully request county council reject this proposal, and provide us the insurance that was promised,” she said.
But policy is not the same as a promise, council member Theo Lane said. Future councils aren’t bound by past decisions, and as council further explained, the decision was intended to avoid a potential financial disaster on the horizon.
In the past 10 years, the county’s health insurance costs have doubled, Treasurer Steffanie Dorn said, reaching more than $600,000 a year now. Council already cut off newly hired employees from qualifying for retiree insurance plans as of April 3, because the cost of paying for retiree benefits is projected to hit more than $2 million by 2047.
“It is an unsustainable program,” Dorn said. “If council adopts this policy, it will reduce our liability, which currently stands at over $27 million.”
County Attorney Carson Penney said the timing on council’s decision was essential — Medicare open enrollment begins in mid-October. She said the county will host an insurance vendor fair next month so retirees losing their paid supplemental policy will be able to speak with vendors about what their stipend can afford.
“We’re thinking about your future, and the fact that we want this county to remain a viable place,” Council Chairperson Chuck Moates said. “We’re trying to avoid a most certain, inevitable disaster if it continues.”
Council member Edith Childs moved to accept the change, and council member Mark Allison seconded her motion.
“This has not been an easy decision for council to make,” he said. “There are many counties who have had to withdraw not just supplements, but entire retirements.”
Allison said he’s spoken with several insurance agents in Greenwood who assured him retirees could afford the same level of coverage the county provided with a $250 a month stipend. He offered to reevaluate next year how the decision has affected the 77 retirees who have benefited.
Council member Robbie Templeton was on council when the benefits policy was first passed.
“I want to honor that commitment too, and I think we are doing that, just in a different way,” he said.
In more than 30 years working in private industry, Lane said his insurance policy has changed four times — never to his benefit, nor with an offer of a stipend. Childs said council doesn’t receive health insurance benefits and said they were trying to do the best they could to save the county from mounting costs.
The insurance policy change was unanimously approved.
Council also approved second reading on a change to the planned development district agreement for Wingert Road to allow C&C Metal Recycling to put in a pull-a-part. This will allow the vehicle recycling company to pull used parts from vehicles slated to be scrapped and resell the parts.
Cliff Redd, CEO of C&C, said the goal is to offer a budget alternative for people seeking car parts in Greenwood. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, deliveries of ordered parts have frequently been delayed, and the pull-a-part will offer locals an alternative. Three C&C employees came out to speak in favor of the PDD change.
The neighbors across the street from the Wingert Road lot, Steve and Charlotte Ehney, asked council to deny the change. Steve said residual fluids from vehicles shredded at C&C can leak into groundwater or catch fire, and both aired concerns about increased traffic and noise from the equipment.
Council voted 4-1 to approve second reading on the change, with Moates voting in opposition. Childs was absent, as she had to leave the meeting prior to the vote.
In other business:
Council approved a request from the Lost Lure Special Tax District to dissolve, along with a rezoning of a 28.1-acre parcel of land owned by Beattie Development at 421 Sagewood Road that would increase the number of houses that could be developed on the land.
Council approved second reading on an ordinance removing a moratorium on permitting residential structures smaller than 750 square feet.
Council approved a resolution rolling back millage rates following a reassessment of county property values. Dorn said this ensures the county doesn’t receive a windfall from the new property valuations.