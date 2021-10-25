Voters in Greenwood County’s District 5 will have their first say in who they want to represent them on county council Tuesday.
Polls open at 7 a.m. in the primary elections for the Greenwood County Council District 5 race, and voters will have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballots. Voters can only cast their vote in one political party’s primary, and if there’s a runoff, voters cannot switch parties.
Ron Davenport, Sloan Griffin Jr. and Tom Melson are running as Democrats, while Mary Ann Goodman, Jim Medford and Dayne Pruitt fill out the Republican ticket. If needed, a runoff is scheduled for Nov. 9, with the special election between the parties’ nominees on Dec. 28.
Twelve polling locations within District 5 will be open Tuesday, but only registered voters living in the district can vote in this election. Across the district, there are about 7,500 registered voters who live within the district.
Anyone unclear on what district they live in or who their county council representative is can check their voter registration card, check online at scvotes.gov or call the county Voter Registration and Elections office at 864-942-8585.
Two precincts have been permanently moved — the Coronaca precinct from St. Mark United Methodist Church to the Coronaca Fire Department at 125 Willard Road, and the Graham’s Glen precinct from The Burton Center to St. Mark United Methodist at 111 Fuller St.
Voters need to bring a valid photo ID at their precinct, which includes a voter registration card with a photo, a state driver’s license or ID card, military ID, passport or concealed weapons permit. Staff at each polling location will have protective equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and ask that voters practice social distancing.
Many municipalities host their local elections on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, but there’s only one municipal election in Greenwood County scheduled for Nov. 2 this year, said county Voter Registration Director Connie Moody. Ninety Six’s municipal election will be Nov. 2, but she said the City of Greenwood and towns of Hodges, Troy and Ware Shoals conduct their municipal elections in November of even-numbered years, alongside the General Election.
“In the past, we have received many phone calls on Municipal Election Day from voters who are confused because of the statewide advertising via television, print media, social media, et cetera for Municipal Election Day,” she said.