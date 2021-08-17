Today’s Greenwood County Council meeting was postponed in light of Chairman Steve Brown’s death.
The meeting was canceled Monday morning after Brown died Friday. The meeting will be rescheduled for a later date said Susan McIntyre, assistant to the county manager.
Brown, 73, represented Greenwood County council District 5 since he was elected to the seat in 2012. His fellow council members said he’s left big shoes to fill. While others on council said his experience across 50 years of public service isn’t replaceable, there will be a special election to fill the vacant District 5 seat.
Filing opens for candidates seeking the District 5 seat at noon Sept. 3 and closes noon Sept. 11. Greenwood County Director of Voter Registration and Elections Connie Moody said because Sept. 11 is a Saturday, the county’s voter registration office will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. The office is at 600 Monument St., Suite 113.
If a primary election is needed, it will be Oct. 26, and if a primary runoff election is warranted, it’s scheduled for Nov. 9. The special election will be Dec. 28.
District 5 includes 12 voting precincts with more than 7,000 registered voters. The district includes much of the lakeside portion of Greenwood County, stretching from Sandshore Drive at its northernmost point down to the southeast-most border of the county.