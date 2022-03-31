Greenwood County Council is starting a new litter pickup campaign, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday to clean up the area around Macedonia Baptist Church. The campaign is starting in District 1, and volunteers should meet at 418 Marion Ave..
“When I first went on council, this was something I wanted to do different,” said county Councilwoman Edith Childs, who represents District 1. “We started with a clean up on Gage Street, and people have been helping out since. Saturday is no different, I need people to help clean up.”
For information about the event, contact county Litter Prevention Coordinator Amber Nappier at 864-942-8705, or at anappier@greenwoodsc.gov.
Childs and other council members have renewed their focus on enforcing litter laws and promoting programs to catch litterers and clean up their messes. The county has been installing cameras in areas known for garbage dumping, and litterers are fined when caught.
She recalled a time she was fined. While driving home one day, she said she finished a can of Sprite and threw it out of her car window. An unmarked police car behind her pulled her over, and the $75 ticket she received hammered home the lesson to not litter again.
“If they know people are watching them, then they’ll stop doing it,” Childs said.
