Greenwood County Council honored several county employees at its meeting Tuesday. It also bid farewell to a longtime employee.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Chairman Steve Brown said addressing county employees in attendance.
Brown said honoring employees was the most important thing the council does. He said before the meeting began a woman approached him and told him that she was confused about the process of appearing before council. He said the woman praised how the employee explained the process to her.
After each employee’s name was read and awards presented to those attending, Brown recognized Failey Pasley, who recently retired after 29 years of service to Greenwood County.
Brown read a proclamation signed by every member of county council expressing appreciation for Pasley’s service to the county.
Council then approved two rezoning ordinances on third reading. One ordinance was regarding the rezoning of nearly 32 acres at 615 Old Abbeville Highway from R-1 to R-2. It passed 7-0.
Originally, the request sought to rezone the property to R-4 which would allow for a higher density and more units could be placed per acre on the property. At the council meeting two weeks ago, Bob Haynie, who represents the landowners, asked for the request to be amended to R-2 which would allow for fewer units per acre.
Council also unanimously approved on third reading, the rezoning of 10 acres at 1327 Florida Ave. from I-1 to R-1. The entire property was zoned for light industrial because a solar farm was to be built by Briarwood Solar. The company asked for 10 acres at the front of the property to be zoned to R-1 to align the zoning with neighboring properties.
Council also voted 6-0 to approve on second reading a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with “Project Clouds,” another solar project coming to Greenwood. Councilman Theo Lane recused himself because of a conflict of interest. A public hearing on this ordinance will occur on third reading at council’s next meeting on Aug. 18.
Council voted 7-0 to change the covenants and restrictions for the North Greenwood Industrial Park. The previous covenants allowed for an architectural review committee of the project that included five members, one of which was the CEO of the Greenwood Partnership Alliance, Greenwood County Attorney Elizabeth Taylor said. Since the county voted to remove its membership in GPA, the change removes the GPA CEO and replaces with a designee of county council chairman.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first in which Councilman Robbie Templeton attended in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Templeton has previously opted to attend by video conference.
During district reports, Brown said the county is moving forward with its plan to buy face masks to distribute in the county.
“We intend as a county to purchase a supply of masks and we will seek out one or several nonprofits to distribute those masks,” Brown said. “We are trying to be faithful to our pledge to the community to help everyone mask up.”
Lane said he hopes the masks will be purchased soon.