After meeting behind closed doors for 2 1/2 hours, Greenwood County Council voted on two items.
Council voted 6-0 to engage the services of CBRE, an industrial real estate firm, to represent the county in selling the North Greenwood Industrial Park spec building, County Manager Toby Chappell said.
As previously reported, the North Greenwood Industrial Park spec building walls have been constructed and it is slated to be finished in a couple of months.
Council also voted 6-0 to not participate in the payroll tax deferral program, Chappell said.
The Payroll Tax Deferral program began Sept. 1 after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to allow employers to defer payment of 6.2% of an employee’s payroll taxes until early 2021.
Chairman Steve Brown left for a prior engagement before council took action on the items.
Council voted 5-0 to go into executive session for four items: to receive legal advice on a potential land transaction in the vicinity of Highway 34 and the Town of Ninety Six, to receive legal advice on a payroll tax deferral program, to discuss a contractual matter regarding the North Greenwood Industrial Park and to discuss a potential land transaction next to Lake Greenwood.
Councilmen Robbie Templeton and Theo Lane were not present for the vote to enter executive session but joined the meeting soon after.