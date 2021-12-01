Masked and gloved, clad from head to toe in protective coveralls, the staff of the Greenwood County Animal Shelter has been hard at work caring for dogs infected with distemper.
On Tuesday, Greenwood County Council approved $12,500 for the Humane Society of Greenwood to help it deal with a distemper outbreak.
The canine distemper virus causes a contagious disease that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems. It is often fatal but starts by causing a discharge of fluid from the dog’s eyes and nose, a fever, coughing and vomiting, among other symptoms. Eventually, neurological symptoms like twitches, convulsions, seizures and paralysis can occur.
“To stop the spread of distemper in the community as well as in our shelter, we split the shelter into quarantine, isolation and clean areas,” HSOG Executive Director Constance Mawyer said.
The first sick dog came through normal intake procedures, and by the time staff recognized the signs of the illness, 115 dogs had been exposed. Those dogs were placed in quarantine for observation, and 47 dogs who showed symptoms of distemper were taken for testing and put in isolation.
Mawyer said she was grateful for the help of veterinarians from the Charleston Animal Society, No Kill South Carolina, Anderson County P.A.W.S. and the University of Florida, who offered their help and experience in developing the shelter’s quarantine procedures. All staff members are on hand at HSOG, wearing protective equipment and scrubbing kennels clean daily to keep the virus from spreading further.
The distemper virus doesn’t live long out in the environment, but it’s a highly contagious virus transmitted through fluids, including when dogs cough or sneeze.
“Very similar to how people were concerned about COVID in people, we’re concerned for distemper in dogs,” said, Amaryllis Turman HSOG board chair. “As long as the viral load is low, it can be managed.”
Once staff members saw the clinical signs and tested these dogs, they identified two dogs that rebounded quickly and stopped showing symptoms. These two were able to be put in foster homes under the condition they’ll be kept at home to recover and prevent any further spread.
Although Mawyer said it was a difficult decision, the staff has euthanized 16 infected dogs. Puppies infected with distemper often suffer diminished quality of life, and can have neurological issues throughout their lives, Mawyer said.
“There is no cure, there is no treatment, all we can do is give critical care for the symptoms they’re showing,” she said. “It’s important that people understand we’ve tried to save every dog that we could. I want to give the best care to these animals — I see that as my job.”
The extra work of caring for the dogs, cleaning their kennels and any equipment used around them and donning and changing protective equipment has put shelter staff in a challenging environment. Mawyer said it’s also been difficult to euthanize animals they’ve developed relationships with.
Turman said the situation highlights the partnership between the Humane Society and Greenwood County. HSOG has incurred costs for testing and treating these dogs, as well as for buying protective equipment other items necessary for responding to the outbreak. While the shelter has received support from donors, it asked County Council for assistance in paying for this response.
Council voted Tuesday to approve transferring $12,500 in surplus funds from this past year’s budget from the special appropriations fund to help HSOG. Council member Theo Lane said the county and HSOG are each covering about half the anticipated cost of responding to this outbreak.
Council member Mark Allison asked what preventative actions would be taken to avoid another outbreak.
“Hopefully that’s what some of this money will be used for, not only to disinfect, but to try and find out how this got into our shelter and how to prevent it from happening again,” he said.
That is part of the solution, Mawyer said. In order to control the spread of distemper, HSOG will have to work to get vaccines into the community and ensure dogs are vaccinated or given booster shots before being taken in at the shelter. This distemper outbreak has been one of the hardest challenges Mawyer has faced, she said, but with each step, she’s taking into consideration the wellbeing of the affected dogs, the shelter staff and every animal housed there.
“In the coming months we are going to have to do a lot of outreach and education,” Turman said.