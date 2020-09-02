Maranda Cozine hopes to provide a nice escape from the bustling industrial areas of Greenwood County. She and husband Larry intend to place a winery and vineyard on a parcel along Old Mt. Moriah Road in the county.
“We are really concerned about the blacktop-type asphalt being an eyesore,” Larry Cozine said Tuesday.
Zoning standards for C-2 commercial zoning requires parking spaces to be paved with asphalt or concrete. The Cozines asked that an exceptional condition be placed on the zoning designation for C-2 to allow for wineries and vineyards to use crushed gravel or provide grassed parking at their business.
“We just feel like it would completely destroy the unique characteristics of a winery,” Maranda Cozine said.
In their request, the Cozines said they might use the property as special event space for occasions such as wedding receptions.
Greenwood County City/County Planner Phil Lindler said the planning commission recommended approval of the changes, but did not include two sections the Cozines were hoping for. Those sections included allowing for alternative parking methods, including a designation that handicap spaces would be paved with concrete or asphalt.
Council members expressed their understanding of the request. Chairman Steve Brown asked if the ordinance would need amending to include the portions the Cozines wanted included.
Lindler said council could adopt the ordinance to include all of the portions. The planning commission only recommended approval of three of the five conditions.
This ordinance was read for the first time Tuesday. Second reading and a public hearing on the ordinance will occur at a future council meeting.
Council approved an amendment to the zoning ordinance that provides standards for food trucks to be operated in the unincorporated portion of the county. It passed unanimously on third reading.
Lindler said Greenwood City Council has not taken any action on its proposed changes.
Brown asked Lindler if the Woody’s NY Pizza food trailer would be allowed to set up at the location on Cokesbury Road. Council denied the rezoning request at its August meeting.
Lindler said it would not keep up with the character of the area, including the high traffic volume.