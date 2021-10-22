NINETY SIX — All six candidates running to represent Greenwood County Council District 5 met in the district’s heart, Ninety Six’s historic depot, to introduce themselves to voters before the upcoming primary.
Democrats Ron Davenport, Sloan Griffin Jr. and Tom Melson and Republicans Mary Ann Goodman, Jim Medford and Dayne Pruitt are running to fill the seat left vacant after the death of Steve Brown. The Ninety Six Historical Society hosted a meet-and-greet event Thursday evening at the depot to give residents the chance to hear from each candidate before Tuesday’s election.
“I have public service for 34 years in Greenwood County and eight at the federal level with the Savannah River Site on national security issues,” Davenport said, opening the night’s statements.
He described himself as a moderate Democrat.
“I believe in negotiating differences, trying to reach a common goal for everybody — both sides,” he said. “That’s what I’ve done my whole career, negotiating.”
He worked in law enforcement for 34 years, first with the Greenwood Police Department, then state probation office and 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. He said he wants to bring his experience to bear to negotiate and recruit new businesses and recreation opportunities to Greenwood County. He said getting the county EMS up to full staff is a priority.
“I promise to you, the citizens of Greenwood County and Ninety Six, is that I’m going to put you, the residents, ahead of politics,” he said.
He said, if elected, he’d help promote economic development in Greenwood County and Ninety Six, but by seeking alternate funding for programs and improvements through grants rather than raising taxes.
Ninety Six native and longtime resident Goodman said she’s president of the town Mill Village Neighborhood Association, and served as the town’s clerk-treasurer for seven years. While working under former Mayor Arvest Turner, she said she ran much of the day-to-day operations of the town.
She worked as a financial counselor at the Abbeville Area Medical Center, but now works as a self-described lunchroom lady at Ninety Six Primary.
“And I love it,” she said. “I get to hear over 300 kids say ‘Hey granny’ and reach out for their milk cartons every day.”
She said she remains active in local politics by serving on the Greenwood Planning and Zoning Board and served for several years on town council. If elected, she said she would seek public opinion and the input of local experts before making any decision on council. As a Christian, she said her first guidance would come from God, however.
Also born in Ninety Six, Griffin said his heart remains with the town. He served for 24 years in the U.S. Army National Guard, and now runs the Ideal Shoe Shop in Greenwood.
“Shoe repair, that’s my hobby, I love it — but my main concern is with Ninety Six and Greenwood County, and to be transparent to the people in our area,” he said.
Griffin said expanding broadband services to the rural parts of the county is essential, and he’s keeping an eye on road improvement projects in the county.
“If anything comes up, you can put your hands on me. It’s not like you have to jump through hoops in telephone calls, I’m at the Ideal Shoe Shop,” he said.
Born in Greer, Medford said he and wife Denise have spent more than two decades living in Greenwood and investing their time and money into the community.
“We’ve been very passionate about where we live in Greenwood,” he said.
Medford said he worked with Brown and the rest of county council for about a decade on projects such as the construction of the county animal shelter. It’s a pivotal time for Greenwood, he said, and District 5 needs a candidate ready to seize opportunities coming from state and federal programs.
“We have over $2 billion sitting in Columbia, South Carolina right now that’s going to be divvied out in phases,” Medford said. “If we don’t take the chance to get Greenwood at the negotiating table for these funds, the area will miss out on funds that could change lives.” He wants to support highway expansion projects and staffing emergency services to improve response times, he said.
Raised in Manchester, Georgia, Melson said he’s a common man, raised by a mill worker father and homemaker mother. He served in the U.S. Army for 22 years and moved to South Carolina where he met his wife.
He was inspired to run for office after his daughter hit a pothole and damaged her car coming home from Lander University one day. As he reached out to county officials to see if he could get any financial assistance for repairs from the damage caused by the county-maintained road, he learned there was no help available because the pothole hadn’t been reported earlier.
“I feel as though if our infrastructure is not kept up to par, it will threaten our children, our families,” he said. “We need to keep our infrastructure up.”
Melson wants to get people employed and to promote having local plants and industries partner with area schools and colleges to train the personnel they need rather than hiring workers from outside Greenwood. He said if elected he’ll reach out to the Army Corps of Engineers to see what can be done to accelerate repairs at the Lake Conestee dam in Greenville, which holds back toxic sediment that could flow downstream.
Another town native, Pruitt, returned to Ninety Six schools to serve on the board of trustees after graduating college.
“When I think about Ninety Six and I think about this historic place, ... I think about the last four years of stagnant growth in our town,” he said. “We’ve watched other areas of Greenwood County and other counties around us grow, but we haven’t seen growth here.”
When it comes to economic development, he asked why not Ninety Six? The growth in Greenwood County happens along Highways 25, 72 and 221, but not down Highway 34 or down 702. He said if elected, he will bring Ninety Six representation on economic development matters.
“We help fund the services that these councilmen and Mayor Rowe have to deal with, and it’s difficult for them to make financial decisions based on the small pool of money that they have available right now,” he said.
Growing the tax pool in Ninety Six is a priority, and he said he wants to work with the county fire service and EMS to aid in recruitment. Those services should be top-of-mind when thinking about infrastructure, he said.
“Let’s give Ninety Six a seat at that table,” he said.
The primary elections are Tuesday, with runoffs scheduled for Nov. 9 if needed. The special election is Dec. 28. Only residents of District 5 can vote in these races.