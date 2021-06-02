For the first time in several years, Greenwood County is poised to raise its millage rate by 2 mills.
To determine the effect of the increase on a homeowner whose property is taxed at 4%, multiply the market value of the home by 0.04 and then multiply that sum by 0.002, which produces how much more in taxes the homeowner will pay.
For example, a homeowner whose primary residence is valued at $100,000 will pay $8 more annually if this millage increase is approved on third reading.
Reasons for the increase in millage are tied to rising costs in employer health insurance premiums, worker’s compensation insurance premiums and an increase in the S.C. Retirement System and Police Officer Retirement System. County employees will also receive a 2% cost of living adjustment if the budget passes.
The millage increase is also tied to inflationary costs and the county’s match for the public transportation initiative.
The county is working with McCormick Area Transit to provide transportation within a 2.5-mile radius around the Greenwood County Courthouse. SCDOT is providing a grant of $150,000 for the program, which requires a 50/50 match. Riders will schedule a trip for essential shopping or a medical office visit and will be charged a reduced rate for the trip.
Greenwood County is one step away from addressing an issue with pistol ranges for concealed weapon permit instruction.
No one spoke during the public hearing to change the zoning ordinance to allow for pistol ranges for specific purposes. Council approved the ordinance unanimously on second reading.
The need for changes to the ordinance came to light after Bobby Loggins, owner of Guns and Ammo 123 in Hodges, applied for a zoning text change that would allow for him to build a pistol range behind his business. Council previously debated the idea of changing the text but voted to deny the change in favor of creating a better ordinance.
Under the new proposed ordinance, a CWP instructor would apply for a permit with the Greenwood County Planning Department and submit a written plan to show compliance with the ordinance.
The range plan would have to describe how it conforms to the standards of the National Rifle Association’s “Range Source” book, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s “Best Management Practices for Lead at Outdoor Shooting Ranges” and the rules of the zoning ordinance.
In addition to the permit and plan, the applicant must send written notices to all property owners within one-fourth of a mile of the proposed pistol range. The range may only be used from 9 a.m. to 30 minutes prior to sunset Monday to Saturday and 1 p.m. to 30 minutes prior to sunset on Sunday.
Shooting may only happen on two days per week, and weeks begin on Sunday. No alcohol may be sold or consumed on the facility at any time and range owners must provide liability insurance coverage at a minimum of $500,000. The facility must have at least one range master or range officer and that person must be present whenever the facility is open for shooting.
The proposed ordinance also sets standards for the construction of the range, including setbacks and buffers as well as compliance with noise rules. It also defines activities exempt from the application of the ordinance. Discharging a firearm on private property for private purposes as well as the discharge of firearms for hunting or wildlife management purposes is not affected by this ordinance. Indoor ranges are also exempt from this section.
Council also approved several ordinances concerning the upcoming fiscal year budget on second reading.
Connie Mawyer, interim executive director of the Humane Society of Greenwood, appeared before council during the public hearing to ask for the county to increase the budget by $20,000. Council approved the budget with that increase by a 5-1 vote. Vice Chairperson Chuck Moates voted against second reading.
Three other ordinances regarding education funding, the county’s hospitality tax and the fire support uniform service charge were approved unanimously.
Also part of the budget discussion was whether the county should hire a law enforcement officer for litter enforcement or hire a two-person crew dedicated to picking up litter. Council heard an update from outgoing Litter Prevention Coordinator Maggie McMahon and a presentation Palmetto Pride’s Mallory Coffey on addressing the enforcement issue.
“You have to look at what your community needs the most,” Coffey said.
Chairman Steve Brown said that enforcement is critical.
“The system is broken,” Brown said. “We can’t sit by and do nothing.”
Council also approved a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement for another solar farm with a nearly $50 million capital investment over the course of 30 years. Project Cosmos brings a 32-megawatt solar farm to an area east of the Town of Ninety Six.
Greenwood County Parks and Recreation director Brad Cuttill presented his goals for his department for the next year after County Manager Toby Chappell asked him to look into issues in a post-COVID-19 world.
“We have seen participation rates that are not up to our standards,” Chappell said.
Cuttill said he would like to increase the current youth program by 20% and increase facility rental usage by 10%.
“I think 20% is realistic for a one-year increase,” Cuttill said.
He would also like to promote employee training and develop a facility maintenance plan. He wants the department to offer additional activities.