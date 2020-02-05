County officials are a step closer to a deal with Carolina Pride that will result in the company creating 50 new jobs and investing $8 million in expanding or improving its facilities.
At Tuesday’s county council meeting, County Attorney Elizabeth Taylor shared with council the details of a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Eddy Carolina Pride LLC, the company that owns the Carolina Pride packing plant. The 30-year tax reduction agreement comes as Carolina Pride gears up to invest $8 million on its Packer Avenue facilities off of New Market Street — an expansion Taylor said would create 50 new jobs at the plant.
Council members voted unanimously to approve second reading on the FILOT agreement. The next meeting will have council’s final vote along with a public hearing on the matter.
Council also heard an update on the proposed EMS and fire station to be built on the S.C. Highway 72/221 civic center property. Located beside the parking lot leading into that site’s park facilities, County Engineer Rob Russian said the proposed station would have two drive-through bays and bedroom facilities for staff.
Aiming for a more residential aesthetic than with other stations, Russian said the building would be stick built, with brick along the bottom of the building. The bay doors would be intentionally over-sized, with two bays big enough to fit an ambulance and a fire engine in each bay.
The 1,500 square foot office and workspace would include a day room kitchen, office spaces, bedrooms and two bathrooms, one with a shower. The bay will be a total of 3,300 square feet, Russian said.
In an early study to see where stations should be placed, County Fire Coordinator Steve Holmes said a station at the old civic center site would have about 75% of the county fire service’s call volume within five miles of it.
Council also unanimously approved a request from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office to buy four Chevrolet Tahoes as patrol vehicles. Procurement Officer Anita Baylor said the sheriff’s office had been approved to spend about $200,000 to replace some of its vehicles.
Normally, the office would post a request for quotes or bid the sale out to multiple vendors, but one dealership has all the available vehicles at the moment, Baylor said. The sheriff’s office needed council’s approval to depart from usual policy and purchase the four vehicles, and council voted unanimously to allow it.
In other news:
Council approved the appointment of Michael Miller and Sali Berisha as Special Tax District commissioners for district four, representing Woodbury.
Council had first reading on two ordinances, one that would amend the county zoning ordinance to allow for digital billboards, and another that would rezone a parcel of land on East Grumling Road to allow the owners to put up a manufactured home.