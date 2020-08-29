Last summer, Greenwood County leaders were preparing for a possible $20 million shortfall in Capital Projects Sales Tax collections that could leave 10 of 27 projects undone.
A year later, that projection has moved in a positive direction.
During the State of the City/County forum — the same platform officials used to first acknowledge the potential shortfall in 2019 — Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell told members of the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce that the county’s projection is now for a $10 million shortfall even with revenue lost from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are moving in the right direction,” Chappell said Friday.
After fielding a question about whether the departure of longtime employees, mostly through retirement, has affected the city, Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie jokingly praised the Index-Journal.
“I also appreciate (that) the Index-Journal reports on every time one of my employees retires,” Wilkie said to laughter across the room.
Wilkie said most recent retirements were employees hired by Greenwood County Council Chairman Steve Brown, who served for many years as city manager. She said her predecessor, former city manager Charlie Barrineau was fortunate to have little turnover during his decade in the position.
Wilkie sees it as an opportunity for her team to look at the positions and make good decisions for the city’s future.
Next, the county was asked about a recent hire in the county treasurer’s office. As previously reported, longtime city finance director and clerk to council Steffanie Dorn was hired as an assistant county treasurer working for county treasurer Cathy Miller.
“For a long period of time, we have had some issues in having a long-term county treasurer,” Brown said.
Brown said Miller, who has been county treasurer for less than a year, brought stability to the office. Brown said Miller also presented County Council with a plan to find and hire someone who could replace her when she retires.
Dorn, who was hired at the city by Brown, will start as the assistant county treasurer in September.
“County, y’all have a great one,” Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith said. “Probably the best one.”
The city was asked about declining revenues because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People just aren’t shopping as much as they were,” Wilkie said.
Wilkie said the BOOST initiative could help if it passes. Smith presented the BOOST presentation to the attendees.
The county was asked about economic development which allowed Brown to give an overview of how the county has progressed to this point.
“We were no longer being served by the Greenwood Partnership Alliance,” Brown said.
He said the county met with stakeholders after leaving GPA. Brown said the county is hopeful that collaborations with other entities will yield an organization that handles many of the tasks of economic development. Chappell said the county knew it would need help to execute a long term strategy.
“We made a good step toward that long term strategy bringing James Bateman on,” Chappell said.
As time was nearly up, the floor was opened for questions from the audience. Bettie Rose Horne pointed out the county has not passed a mask mandate.
“It’s a great disappointment to many of us,” Horne said.
Horne commended the city for making the tough decision to enact a mask ordinance.
“I’m still waiting on the county council,” Horne said. “Have you noticed there’s a pandemic on?”
Many applauded Horne’s question.
Brown said there are seven members of county council, four who voted against an ordinance and three who voted for it.
“I will not put it back on the agenda until one of the four who is opposed to it asks for it to be put back on the agenda,” Brown said.