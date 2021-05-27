Looking at the ways Greenwood County and the City of Greenwood work together was the theme of Wednesday’s joint meeting of Greenwood City Council and Greenwood County Council.
“We want to be open and trying to come together and work together,” Greenwood County Council Chairman Steve Brown said.
Each council requested three items to discuss at the meeting, although many topics were mutually important to both sides. No action was taken.
Sharing services and departments between the city and county, including the building permit office, was one topic of discussion.
“They are overwhelmed down there,” Greenwood County Councilman Mark Allison said.
The agreement between the two governments has the county and city a 75/25 split in expenses, respectively. The department’s revenue has fluctuated, with some years having a surplus while others a loss. The question is what to do with the surplus?
“I’m all about reinvesting in the government and making sure that we as local government are providing the services necessary for growth,” Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith said.
The city hires the building inspection department while the county supplies the planning and engineering staff. The building inspection department has had a tough time finding qualified new employees.
“I think we need to look at the salaries,” Allison said.
Greenwood Mayor Pro Tem Johnathan Bass agreed: “We have go to look at our salary administration plan.”
As the county has grown over the years, the amount of space available to county workers has all but been eliminated, particularly in the Greenwood County Courthouse.
“We are out of space,” Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell said.
The county wants to explore using federal stimulus money to build a joint administration center if the city would like to participate.
“I think it is incumbent upon on us to look at what the future needs are going to be,” Brown said.
The county is looking at a tough situation regarding the recycling program.
“We are having to make tough decisions,” Brown said.
Chappell said historically recycling has yielded revenue because the market for bulk recycling was good. However, China — the largest buyer of recycled materials — is no longer participating in the market. This has led to the county having to pay for recycled materials where it once was able to sell.
“We are actually paying them to take it,” Brown said.
Chappell said the county is losing $180,000 to $200,000 because of recycling.
Brown said the county would need to weigh out its options — one of which could be to eliminate the recycling program.
Discussions also took place on the future relationship between the city’s fire department and the county’s fire services. Because of a growing scarcity of volunteer firefighters, the county is contemplating its future.
“We have moved to a hybrid system,” Chappell said.
The county relies on its volunteer firefighters but also employs some firefighters.
Greenwood City Fire Chief Terry Strange said the mutual aid agreement between the city and county works and he is going to work with Wilkie on plans for future aid with the county.
The group also discussed the status of Greenwood Together, the county’s economic development entity.
“I think the concept of Greenwood Together is a good framework,” Brown said. “I have been presently surprised.”
Smith acknowledged that it had been nine months since the Greenwood Partnership Alliance had dissolved.
“I know the pieces are still shaking out,” Smith said.
Greenwood County Councilman Theo Lane described the process of adapting the Spartanburg One model in Greenwood County and also said Greenwood Together was getting funding from industries. He said the group has been asking industry leaders for a $20,000, three-year commitment.
“We are batting a thousand,” Lane said.
Lane said they have raised $300,000 so far.
“At the end of the day, what we want is what’s best for Greenwood,” Lane said.
The meeting was attended in person by most of the council members, although Greenwood City Councilwoman Betty Boles participated by phone and Greenwood City Councilman Matthew Miller was absent.
There was a consensus among both councils that both bodies need to meet more often. Smith said the last time both councils met was 2½ years ago. Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie said a meeting was to take place last year but the novel coronavirus pandemic put a stop to a meeting last spring.
Both councils want to meet twice a year. If needed, Brown said they can meet more often.