Few county employees will see their pay change after Greenwood County Council voted to implement the findings of a compensation study.
“We do have some positions below market value,” Greenwood County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn said.
Dorn said the county employed Find Great People, an employment agency, to conduct the study. Carrie Cavanaugh of Find Great People looked at 134 positions to assess market value, Dorn said.
“There were a total of 24 positions that she recommended be moved to higher grades,” Dorn said. “And one position to be moved to a lower grade.”
Dorn said there was also a recommendation to adjust 18 pay bands to market.
In implementing the findings of the study, only two employees of the 24 will receive an increase in pay because of the change. The other 22 employees’ salaries fall within the new pay band.
Additionally, one position was moved to a lower pay band, however, that employee will not see a reduction in pay.
While making a motion to accept, Greenwood County council member Robbie Templeton said this would fulfill the county policy that requires a review of compensation every three years.