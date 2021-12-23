Nancy Corley briefly considered retiring two years ago, but a global health crisis put a full stop to those thoughts.
The CEO of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont had, by that point, spent 30 years in her position with the organization, which provides end-of-life care in Greenwood and the Lakelands. She earned statewide and regional recognition for her work and oversaw three decades of growth, including the addition of the 13-bed inpatient Hospice House in 2005.
“We were sort of trailblazing for our state,” Corley said. “We raised the money with private donations in the community. Bringing that inpatient level of care to our community is something that will always stick with me.”
Fast-forward 15 years, and 2020 seemed like it might be a good time for Corley to quietly walk away from a decorated and fulfilling career. Then COVID-19 hit, and Corley knew her retirement would have to wait.
“I just wanted to stay,” said Corley, who is a registered nurse. “I didn’t think it was a good time to change leadership. We were just extremely busy and challenged, so I needed to be here for that.”
A study published by the National Institutes of Health in 2020 said, “Our findings suggest that the COVID-19 pandemic has strained the palliative and hospice care workforce as it provides increased services at an unprecedented rate to patients and families.”
Instead of running away from her job during the crisis, Corley leaned into it and carried her team forward. She finally feels like she can step away, with plans to retire on New Year’s Eve — just the right bookend to more than 40 years in health care.
Corley’s successor, registered nurse Charlene Kish, is already on board and has been learning from Corley for two months. Kish officially takes over the top role at the beginning of 2022, but Corley has already graciously gifted her office to Kish and resigned herself to a small space along the hallway.
Corley said she’ll take the wonderful life lessons she’s gleaned from the courage of patients and their families and will leave work Dec. 31 with a full heart and spirit.
“I’m going to rest,” she said when asked what she would do on the first day of retirement. “I’m looking forward to catching up on my reading.”
Those responses are telling. Corley admits she doesn’t have a lot of hobbies because “hospice, for 32 years, has been a lot of my focus, outside of family.” She plans to continue volunteering in the community, but her long-term plans are to move to Charleston so she can spend time with family, including her four granddaughters.
Even though health care has indeed been her life — she worked at Self Regional Healthcare, for home health and for the public health department before taking the hospice CEO job — Corley said she doesn’t feel like she has given up anything.
“I feel like I have benefited so much from having this opportunity,” Corley said.
Thirty-two years ago, a friend encouraged Corley to apply for the CEO position.
“I really didn’t totally understand what I was getting into,” she said. “I was enticed to consider the hospice position. At the time, I didn’t know a lot about hospice. It was fairly new. It had only been in the Greenwood community about 10 years, and now we’ve been here over 40 years.
“I wanted to make sure whatever organization I worked for provided high-quality patient care, that we did the right things, that we made sure we took good care of the patients and met their needs,” Corley added. “I felt like hospice would be a challenge for me to bring that high quality to this organization.”
Corley said her pre-hospice health care experiences prepared her for a job where you watch people die sometimes daily or weekly.
“The takeaway for people who work in hospice — especially for people who work in hospice a long time — is that you have the unique opportunity to really make a difference,” Corley said. “There’s a lot of sadness in hospice, but it’s very difficult to be depressed about the work because you make such a difference. People are so appreciative of what we’re able to do to help them and their family members with.”
Corley said everyone who works for hospice has a unique way of dealing with her line of work.
“My role has been primarily to support our staff, who are on the frontline all the time, dealing with dying patients and their families,” Corley said. “I think the sadness is outweighed by the benefit to the patient and the family. This is not a job for just anybody. It takes special people to do hospice work. You care and you are compassionate. You are a good listener. And some of those qualities are what make you good at this.”
Where did Corley get her unique qualities?
“I think you are born with it,” she said. “You can also learn it. I got a lot of that from my grandmother. She was a very caring, nurturing person. And, so, I think that was part of the reason I got into nursing. I sincerely cared about people and wanted to help people. I’ve been fortunate to have a career where I’ve been able to do that — and to not only do it, but to do it for my community, my family, my friends, my neighbors.”
Corley said the people who do hospice well “take care of themselves, they recognize they are human and they really are highly motivated because they care so much.”
Corley said that while she has cared for many people over the year, dying children are at the forefront of her mind.
“We’ve cared for people in our community who have lost children,” Corley said. “And those kind of stick with me. Those children really teach us a lot. Their courage is quite remarkable, as well as their families. As you can imagine, by the time a child is referred for hospice, that family has been fighting that battle for some time. Just the honor and privilege it was for our staff to be able to walk alongside those families.”
While many might think her job is morbid, Corley says it can be very touching and uplifting.
“It makes you more appreciative of the small things in life,” she said. “You don’t have to look very far to see people who are in a lot worse shape than you are.”
In the end, Corley said she’s counting her blessings.
“I have to go back to my faith,” she said. “I feel like I was placed here. It’s benefited me as much as I have benefited from the organization. I feel like God has used me. It has been a blessing to me personally.”