There’s been a shift in how people think about their mental health.
Previously, there was a popular perception that going to see a therapist or seeking mental health services meant you had a mental illness, said Kervin Searles, of Gravity Counseling Group.
That’s changing.
“People are more willing, I think, to try therapy for the first time because it’s becoming a little bit more normalized,” he said. “I think now it’s more of a focus on mental wellbeing.”
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced many people to stay home more often than they’d like. That kind of isolation cuts people off from communities, behaviors and activities that might have provided social connection and relief for many people. Connecting with people socially bolsters feelings of trust, empathy and confidence, Searles said.
“With social distancing comes looking in at ourselves, for better or worse,” he said.
Feelings of isolation can spur self-reflection, and inspire people to seek out counseling or mental health services for the first time, Searles said. Officials with the Beckman Center for Mental Health Services echoed a similar sentiment — isolation can be difficult for many people, and can worsen some of the symptoms of depression, said Shane Parnell, director of child, adolescent and family services.
“A lot of time people would go out when they were feeling stressed, as a coping skill,” he said.
The pandemic has affected how counseling and mental health service providers do their work, too. Beckman Center Executive Director Melanie Gambrell said when the pandemic began in 2020, the center quickly shifted to get staff working from home. About half of their work can be done face-to-face now, but telehealth and counseling over the phone have become essential tools for them.
“All of this has been very difficult with the staff, patients, everyone,” she said.
Life’s stresses would continue even without a pandemic, so the ability to work with patients and find healthy, helpful coping mechanisms is key.
“Our patients drive their own care,” Gambrell said. “Our therapists work with patients on whatever they bring in.”
At the Beckman Center, services range from individual, family and group talk therapy, psychiatric care and medical services to other, evidence-based practices tailored to help people overcome myriad challenges people might be facing. The center even works with community and crisis teams that are able to work with people in their homes.
Staff members work with schools throughout the Lakelands and have people working with other local agencies like Beyond Abuse and area emergency departments. Though outreach has been limited because of COVID-19, staff have still been working to provide training and help demystify mental health for people who haven’t sought help with their mental wellbeing before.
Searle’s counseling company, Gravity Counseling Group, isn’t tied to the Beckman Center, but he said he used to work for Synergy Counseling before striking out on his own. As a licensed professional counselor associate, he said he works with patients to help them get more perspective on challenges they’re facing and develop a way to overcome them.
The stressors weighing on someone working from home aren’t the same as an essential worker who risks exposure to COVID-19 daily, but Searles said finding appropriate, helpful ways of coping with stress is key regardless of the source. Though he prefers to meet with people face to face, he said the pandemic has taught him the importance of telehealth, and the convenience it affords people.
“If you’re willing to do therapy and do the work, that convenience is a big help,” he said. “Getting things off your chest and mind can be relaxing and soothing. The work can be uncomfortable — you’ll have to step out of your comfort zone. But once that change is complete, it not only benefits you but those around you.”
With Spanish language hotlines, online mental health screenings, crisis text lines, and services for the deaf, Beckman Center staff and the state Department of Mental Health have set up resources to ensure anyone who wants help can get it.
“And payment should never be a barrier for people seeking help,” Gambrell said.
While some phone line services are free, for paid services Beckman Center accepts private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid, and staff can work with people to ensure payment isn’t a barrier to care.
“We’re here in our local communities — we have clinics in Greenwood, Abbeville, Edgefield, Laurens and McCormick Counties,” Gambrell said. “They’re welcome to call us, they’re welcome to walk through the door.”