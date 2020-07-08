Chuck Moates regrets what he said for a story published in this newspaper Sunday and offered a public apology.
Moates, Greenwood County Council vice chairman, apologized Tuesday for his comments about the Confederate monument outside the Greenwood County Courthouse. His apology came during district reports.
“In fact, oftentimes in life we find ourselves in the unfortunate position of having made an outrageous comment and later, after thoughtful consideration, regret having made the comment,” Moates said. “Tonight, I find myself in that unenviable and unpleasant situation.”
He said his comments were inflammatory, irresponsible, unnecessarily provocative and hurtful.
Sunday’s article said “he described the people who fought for the Confederacy as nothing short of terrorists.”
“I can’t understand how people will want it to continue to be there, commemorating a four-year insurrection,” he said. “I can’t give honor to that kind of effort. I’m a patriot.”
Moates continued his apology by saying there was no excuse that he could cling to.
“I deeply regret the comment that was made,” Moates said.
This council meeting saw the return of County Councilwoman Melissa Spencer who had previously missed council meetings because she tested positive for COVID-19.
“I want to thank all of those who took the time to pray for me,” Spencer said.
Chairman Steve Brown said Spencer was in the hospital for almost eight days.
In other business, council voted to approve a fee in lieu of ad valorem taxes and special source revenue credit agreement with US Biomass, and the rezoning of the property where US Biomass intends to locate. Both were unanimous votes on third reading.
US Biomass is a wood recycle startup company that intends to locate in Ninety Six.
Council also approved a boundary line agreement from Lake Greenwood where some portion of land on Ridgewood Drive was in dispute. County Engineer Robert Russian gave the historical background for council’s consideration.
Council also heard from the interim director of the Greenwood County Library system, Tracey Ouzts, who said the library’s trustees are giving her six months to see how she handles the job before seeking outside applicants for the job.
The topic of face masks surfaced only during district reports, with several council members encouraging the use of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Council had a closed-door meeting for six items, one of which was to receive legal advice about mask legislation.