People with questions about their utilities bills might get answers at a called meeting of the Abbeville City Council.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. today at the Abbeville Opera House. Mike Clary, deputy administrative officer, said officials with the public utilities department will explain the city’s rates, how bills are calculated and offer tips on how to conserve energy.
The meeting was prompted by questions from residents to council and staff, he said Thursday. The city has previously had such meetings, but not in recent years.
According to the agenda, Tim Hall, the city’s public utilities director, will make the presentation.
Ray Pack of Magazine Street aired concerns about utility bills during last week’s regular council meeting. He said he has heard from others about billings and he looked at his own bills from a three-year period to find trends. He repeated a comment from another resident: “People shouldn’t have to choose between heating and eating.”
People can attend the meeting in-person or virtually, Clary said. The telephone call-in information is 872-240-3212. The access code is 516-969-573.
The meeting is meant to provide general information. Clary said residents with specific concerns regarding their bills should direct them to the city’s public utilities department.
Standard rules on public comment periods apply: Speakers should not expect action or deliberation. Topics requiring investigation will be referred to the appropriate city officials.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.