Greenwood County temporarily suspended the creation of any new special tax districts with a unanimous County Council vote Tuesday night.
“There is an Attorney General’s opinion that has been issued that presents a set of questions,” Chairman Steve Brown said at the meeting. “It questions whether the way we have formed special tax districts in the past and the purposes for which they have been developed.”
Brown said the county will not create other special tax districts until County Attorney Carson Penney can make a legal recommendation.
“This is temporary while council contemplates the continuing validity of this program in Greenwood County,” Penney said at the meeting.
In January, Cydney Milling, state assistant attorney general, issued an opinion to Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-Horry, regarding the legality of a local government collecting fees on behalf of a home owner’s association.
Counties and municipalities have the authority to impose charges to further the general health, safety and welfare in their jurisdictions, Milling wrote in the opinion.
“However, in this instance, we believe such fees would serve only private property owners or the homeowners association itself,” Milling said in the opinion. “Therefore, we are concerned that a court would determine that such fees are in fact for a private purpose rather than a public purpose and as such, violate article X of the South Carolina Constitution.”
S.C. Code of Laws Section 4-9-30 provides the manner in which a special tax district can be created.
“County council shall provide for the operation of the special tax district,” state law says.
Greenwood County has established the procedure and governance of special tax districts in its policy section 10.5.
“There are several different methods by which they are created,” County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn said in an interview.
The county’s policies established three ways to create a special tax district:
- 15% of registered voters in a proposed tax district may petition County Council to have a special election or place on the ballot of a general election whether the district should be created.
- 75% of the property owners in the proposed district may petition County Council to create a special tax district and Council would have an election.
- Council may create a special tax district by ordinance if the area consists of the entire unincorporated area of the county.
Dorn said the 75% of property owners method is most commonly used. County policy dictates that each district have three commissioners who are appointed by council.
The county collects fees for the special tax district through the assessment of property taxes. Dorn said district commissioners can choose between a flat rate fee or millage for the assessment. The funds for the special tax district go into a specific account that can be used to maintain private roads or pay for things such as street lighting if two of the three commissioners agree to the expenditure, Dorn said.
Dorn said the largest special tax district by lot and money collected is Hunter’s Creek which accounts for $555,000 of the $1.5 million cash on hand of all special tax districts in the county.
The county has 42 special tax districts, Dorn said. A few of those districts are not active but still remain in existence.
Special tax districts must serve a public interest by law. Dorn said the Chinquapin special tax district maintains a dam, an example of how a district serves public interests.
For now, council will wait for Penney to conduct a thorough review of the applicable statutes and case law to determine if the county needs to make any changes.
“We don’t know right now,” Brown said. “We are going to take a pause.”