Greenwood County Council met on Thursday morning with no items on the agenda other than to go behind closed doors.
After Chairman Steve Brown gave the invocation, he asked for the reasons to enter executive session. Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell listed three: to discuss a personnel matter in his office, to discuss a personnel matter in the treasurer’s office and to receive legal advice concerning the 2016 Capital Project Sales Tax.
Council members stayed behind closed doors for more than five and a half hours. After executive session, Council took no action.