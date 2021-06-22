A housing developer received a crucial green light Monday to begin development of “Seven Oaks” across from Greenwood High School.
Greenwood City Council voted to approve three ordinances that annexed and rezoned a number of contiguous properties that would bring the future development’s land into the city’s limits. For the final ordinance rezoning and annexing the development, council voted 6-1, with Councilwoman Betty Boles voting against.
Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie said she walked the property with some members of council and the developers in late May. Wilkie said there were a few changes to the plan to address issues about buffer yards.
“They did update the clearing plan,” Wilkie said.
She said the developer intends to leave natural buffers. The developer also nixed the Northside Drive entrance from the plan and will instead have an emergency fire access road connection at Clairmont Drive in the nearby Druid Hills subdivision. The development will only have one entrance — at Cokesbury Road — and the emergency access road will only be used when emergency personnel cannot access a portion of the development because of the main entrance being blocked. Wilkie said it will not be open for regular traffic.
“There will be no access at all,” Wilkie said.
Draper Carlile, a city/county planner, said the requirement of having the emergency access is not a zoning requirement but rather a fire code requirement.
As a condition of approval, council is requiring the developer to complete the buffer and landscape areas along with phase one, build a 26-foot wide emergency fire access with proposed gate approved by the city’s fire marshal, construct a privacy fence along the southern property line of 107 Northside Drive W. and the amenity area must be completed in phase one.
To annex this property, council had to approve the annexation of 0.12 acres at 1511 Montague Ave. Extension and four 10-foot-wide parcels located off Montague Avenue Extension owned by Greenwood CPW.
Mark III Properties requested the property be rezoned as master planned residential (MPR) and annexed into the city. Master planned residential is a newer zoning that requires the developer to present a site plan that the developer must stick to if approved. The plan calls for 188 homes to be built on the property – 40 fewer than originally proposed.
The development of the land — between Cokesbury Road and Northside Drive — has been met with fierce opposition from nearby homeowners.
“This is a high-density subdivision, in my opinion,” Steve Salsbury, a resident of nearby Milford Manor, said at the public hearing in May.
Anne Hancock, president of the Milford Manor HOA, said she did not think the number of houses was appropriate.
Council’s public hearing on the annexation and rezoning saw two supporters speak in favor of the development. Jim Medford, chairperson of the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce Workforce Task Force, spoke in favor along with Travis Dover, vice president of operations at Lonza.
“We need to do this because it is holding us back on many fronts,” Medford said at the hearing.
Mark III has attempted to rezone the property multiple times and has met opposition each time. The Joint Planning Commission of Greenwood County recommended denial of the request at its April meeting.
The planning commission also recommended denying an earlier request to rezone the property from single-family residential zoning (R-1), which requires 15,000-square-foot lot sizes to R-3, another single-family residential zoning but with 7,500-square-foot lots. This request was made prior to the developer’s intention to be annexed into the city.
Mark III also gained another final approval for a development on Florida Avenue. Council approved the development’s master planned residential (MPR) plan with one condition.
Because of a legal issue with the status of Elementary Avenue, council allowed the developer to proceed with phases one and three — properties with road access to Florida Avenue — but must hold off on phase two until the access to Elementary Avenue is secured.
The property, which was previously annexed into the city, will have 96 units. Under the previous proposal, the developer wanted to place 260 units on the property but extensive wetlands prohibited the number of units that could be built.
Council gave initial approval to the annexation and rezoning of 15 more acres at 1927 Calhoun Road to R-7, a city zoning classification which allows for seven units per acre and 6,000-square-foot lot size minimums. Developer R.T. Bailey previously received approval on a rezoning request regarding nearly 40 acres at the same address for a housing development.
The additional 15 acres will allow Bailey to add 67 more lots – bringing the total of the development to 187 lots.
The planning commission’s recommendation for 15 acres was to rezone it as master planned residential rather than Bailey’s preferred R-7 zoning. Because the main portion of the development was previously rezoned to R-7, planning department staff said it would be better have both properties have the same zoning.
“We would recommend it for R-7,” Carlile said.