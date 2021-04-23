Greenwood City Council got an opportunity Thursday to talk about what it wants to accomplish in the city.
Jeff Shacker, field services manager at the Municipal Association of South Carolina, facilitated a strategic planning session where council members were able to share priorities for the city.
“I’ll ask each of you for an item,” Shacker said.
Shacker would then write down the council member’s idea on a large Post-It Note which was placed on the wall. After council members supplied 27 ideas, Shacker had each member rank their top three ideas that the city must do. The top idea was given three points, while the second and third ideas received two and one points, respectively.
Once every member gave their rankings a consensus was found.
Improvements to neighborhoods on the east side of the city, a comprehensive look at salary administration — including potentially adding a community development director, and analyzing the city’s capacity for new development were top priorities.
In addition, council ranked the remaining ideas into things the city should and could do. Maintaining a registry of rental houses, reevaluating the code enforcement ordinances and procedures, developing an affordable housing strategy, and having a long-term neighborhood revitalization plan were some of the ideas council believes it should do.
Council also wants to see more panning with city and county parks, the development of more neighborhood meetings and regular joint meetings among city council, Greenwood County Council, Greenwood CPW, Greenwood Metropolitan District and the state legislative delegation.
All of the ideas will be combined into a comprehensive resolution, which council will vote on at a future meeting.