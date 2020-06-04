Greenwood County Council awarded $10,599 to the Hodges-Cokesbury Fire Department for the Hodges Hoedown and Fall Festival scheduled for fall 2020. The funds would disburse from the county’s hospitality tax revenues for fiscal year 2020-21.
Hodges Clerk and Treasurer Tami Baber told County Council about the plans for the event this year including music from local bands, a 5k run and Lights on Main, where first responders will turn on their lights at 9:11 p.m. to remember the fallen of Sept. 11, 2001.
Councilmembers voted 6-0 to approve the application.
On third reading, County Council also approved the ordinance amending the master plan for the Village and Cottages at Palmetto Crossing to include a pavilion and golf cart parking. The vote was 4-2, with Chairman Steve Brown and Vice Chairman Chuck Moates voting against the ordinance.
A number of public hearings were also on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
The first public hearing was on a rezoning request by Greenwood Realtor Bubba Harvin for a property that one of his clients owns at 208 Bypass 225 S. Harvin, who spoke in favor of the rezoning, said this property has been used for many purposes over the years from a church parsonage to an insurance agency.
Currently, the property is zoned for R1 — single-family residential — because it has been used as a residence. The owner has moved and wants to change it back to its previous zoning of C2, commercial zoning.
Harvin noted that most of the land on that side of the road in the area is zoned as C2. Greenwood County Planner Phil Lindler noted to the council that the commission recommended approval.
Council vote 6-0 to approve on second reading. The ordinance will have one final vote on third reading before the matter is settled.
Two more ordinance were up for public hearing on second reading but no one spoke on either of those ordinances. One was the Greenwood County budget and the other was for the levy of taxes for educational purposes. Both were approved with 6-0 votes on second reading.
Council also voted 6-0 to approve the authorizing of an amendment to the fee in lieu of ad valorem taxes agreement as well as the execution of a fee in lieu of tax and incentive agreement with Velux. A public hearing will be conducted on third reading for these two ordinances.
A resolution that would provide approval for incentives to recruit a manufacturing business identified as Project Wood to establish a facility in Greenwood was approved in a 6-0 vote.
Councilman Mark Allison was absent from the meeting. Councilman Robbie Templeton participated in the meeting by way of Google Meet.