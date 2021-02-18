A new housing development geared toward senior citizens passed a crucial milestone Tuesday.
Greenwood County Council voted unanimously to rezone a parcel at 1365 Mathis Road from R-3, single family residential, to R-5, multi-family residential.
“My company – Piedmont Housing Group – has developed 16 senior housing developments across Georgia and South Carolina since 2012,” Josh Thomason of Piedmont Housing Group said at the public hearing.
He said the development will be built in two phases with the first phase being a three-story building with a secure access point for its 48 units. During phase two, the group will build 48 cottage-style units.
“Our entire property is going to be age restricted,” Thomason said. “It’s truly a retirement community.”
Residents must be 55 years old or older to sign a lease with the company. Leases will range from $550 to $750 per month, depending on the unit size. Sizes will be either 970-square-foot one-bedroom units or two bedrooms, with 1,120 square feet, Thomason said.
The cost of development is $9.2 million for phase one and $10 million for phase two. He said he anticipates the project to be completed in two years.
Thomason said his senior developments average less than one car per unit and would not contribute to traffic in the area because seniors tend to drive during off-peak times.
Council also voted unanimously to postpone third reading of an ordinance to set minimum standards for the care and keeping of domestic dogs until County Attorney Carson Penney can address a few concerns council members had about the ordinance.
After a public hearing on the county’s public transportation initiative, council voted unanimously to send its grant application to the state Department of Transportation.
Council also approved a resolution permitting Greenwood County School District 51 to sell its old administration building.