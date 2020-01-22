Greenwood County’s fire service is a step closer to having another new fire station after Tuesday’s county council meeting.
County council unanimously voted to move forward with a contract with The Gordon Group to build a new volunteer fire station at 1901 Carter Road, southeast of Ninety Six.
The fire station would be 2,700 square feet, have two truck bays and be a metal structure similar to the fire station underway in Bradley. This station would also have a public well and a septic tank installed.
The county requested bids for the station’s construction in September, but only The Gordon Group submitted a bid. The station’s construction will cost $257,000, shy of the budgeted $260,000 for the project.
The station’s construction is part of phase one of the $14 million Fire Service Master Plan, funded by the Capital Projects Sales Tax. The first phase includes payments on the county’s new fire trucks, along with the construction of this station and the one in Bradley, while phase four extends to 2023.
Council also unanimously approved the distribution of $52,000 of accommodations tax funds, following 14 requests from various agencies. The total requested amount was $91,216.
In other news:
Council approved appointments of several commissioners and board members, including endorsing County Councilwoman Melissa Spencer to the GLEAMNS board representing the low-income sector; appointments of Ella Wham, Eddie Baylor, Diane Lee and Billy Rodgers to the Greenwood County Farmers Market Board; reappointing James Williams as the tax commissioner for the Virgin Heights Subdivision; and reappointing Laura Bushinski as the Accommodations Tax Advisory Board member representing the cultural center.
Council authorized a joinder agreement between Greenwood County, Teijin Holdings USA, Teijin Carbon Fibers and Duke Energy, allowing the last two groups to join in the fee agreement between Teijin Holdings and Greenwood County.
Council had first reading on an ordinance approving a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement between the county and a group listed as “Project Gold Rush” in the ordinance.