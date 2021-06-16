Greenwood County residents will see an increase on their property tax bill after County Council voted unanimously to approve the fiscal year budget, but the millage increase is not quite as much as originally thought.
During an update from Greenwood County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn prior to council’s vote on final reading. Dorn said through savings and adjustments the millage increase should be reduced by one mill.
Council amended the budget to only raise the millage by 1 mill. Brown said that was tied to the county’s match of a state Department of Transportation grant for the public transportation initiative.
Prior to third reading on the budget, Craig Stuckey requested to give public comment on the budget that had previously raised the millage by 2 mills.
“I did not understand why there is a millage increase,” Stuckey said. “Give us a little bit more efficient government.”
Chairperson Steve Brown told Stuckey that the millage increase was a result of the county’s public transportation initiative and rising inflationary costs.
Dorn said it had been eight or nine years since the last millage increase.
“Even before you spoke to us, we had discussed this,” Brown told Stuckey.
To determine the effect of the increase on a homeowner whose property is taxed at 4%, multiply the market value of the home by 0.04 and then multiply that sum by 0.001, which produces how much more in taxes the homeowner will pay.
For example, a homeowner whose primary residence is valued at $100,000 will pay $4 more annually.
County employees will also see a 2% cost of living adjustment that was included in this year’s budget.
Council unanimously approved three other budget-related ordinances related to education tax levy, hospitality tax and the county’s uniform fire service charge.
The proposed animal ordinance was up for public hearing at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I’m not against it as a whole, but just certain sections of it,” said George McKinney, Greenwood County’s emergency management coordinator.
McKinney, who was not speaking in official capacity, said he had a problem with mandatory rabies and microchipping fees for dogs that are picked up and returned to their owners after being found not guilty of violating the ordinance.
“I’m more concerned about the fact that it is a requirement,” McKinney said.
He challenged the legality of the county requiring the microchipping of animals.
Connie Mawyer, Humane Society interim executive director, tried to clear up some questions about the ordinance.
“This ordinance is really to address existing issues,” Mawyer said.
She said microchipping was a way to hold people accountable.
Brown said Greenwood County Attorney Carson Penney would look into the legal issues brought up by McKinney and report back to council before third reading on the ordinance.
“We are trying to address a problem,” Brown said.
Council voted unanimously to approve second reading.
After spending more than 90 minutes behind closed doors, council voted to continue its contractual relationship with the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Under the agreement, Greenwood County would continue some administrative tasks such as processing payroll for the Solicitor’s Office.