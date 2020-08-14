Cambridge Academy welcomed Cougars back to school Thursday, making the Greenwood County private school one of the first Lakelands schools to begin the 2020-21 academic year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to welcome our students back to campus today,” Lori Anne Tunstall Hagood, head of school, said.
Hagood said being back in school for face-to-face learning is important for the physical, social and spiritual wellness of students. She commended her staff members who have been cooperating all summer to prepare. With the pandemic looming, she and the faculty say they are confident the new policies and procedures they have in place will provide a safe learning environment.
Students got their temperatures checked before entering the school, faculty escorted younger children to their classrooms and a video made by upperclassmen that promoted wearing masks was played when the 8 a.m. bell rang.
Seniors Nora Jones, Noah Bunting, Hollie Stegall and junior Elijah Blizzard created the video. Blizzard freestyle raps to Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby,” while the other upperclassmen dance behind him. The rap is called “Wear Your Mask, Baby.”
Jones came up with the idea of filming a rap video, and she asked Blizzard to be the lead, which he accepted because he thought it sounded interesting. Since Hagood and faculty placed new social distancing rules, Blizzard thought it would be a fun way to help the kids remember.
“I enjoy making music videos, so it was right up my alley,” he said.
Spanish Teacher Abbie Gregory contacted Jones about a week or two before making the project and asked if she and a couple of her friends would be interested in creating an informational video about returning to school while following social distancing guidelines. Jones initially thought the video would be short and give a few helpful tips, but Gregory wanted the students to do a music parody instead to get the student body excited about coming back to school.
While Blizzard rapped in the video, Jones is credited for writing for the lyrics and others helped with editing and filming. It took five hours to film the video, and some students had to work longer to edit it.
Jones hopes the students are as eager as she to be back at school, and that the video will encourage students to take extra precautions.
“These are very difficult and strange times, but we hope our song brings a little light to the situation,” she said.
All the students who participated in the video are excited to get back to school. Stegall missed her friends and wanted to be back in a familiar environment. Blizzard thinks being in class is more fun than being at home, but Bunting is worried school will shut down again because of COVID-19.
Gregory and first-grade teacher Melissa Funderburk are glad to begin the academic year and see students’ faces again, even if they are wearing masks.
“Even with all the uncertainty, I know firsthand that the teachers, staff and administration have worked hard to prepare for the safe return of the students,” Gregory said.
Gregory acknowledged this year will be different than any of her 10 years teaching at Cambridge, but she is confident in the plans and procedures in place.
“We are a family here at Cambridge and I know we will all work together to make it the best year ever,” she said. “Go Cougars!”
Safety remains Funderburk’s number one priority, and she said she is prepared to keep her students safe so they can receive the best education possible.
Palmetto Christian Academy began school on Thursday as well.