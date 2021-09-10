A pot of boiling water changes the foods put in it.
A carrot in the pot turns soft and pliable and an egg dropped in the pot has its liquid interior turned hard in the boil. But when a coffee bean is dropped into boiling water, it’s the water that changes.
Thursday morning, over breakfast and coffee, Cornerstone brought together area addiction recovery advocates to hear about how to be a coffee bean; how to change the world around them, instead of letting the heat and pressures of addiction change them.
The lesson came courtesy of Damon West, motivational speaker and co-author of “The Coffee Bean: A Simple Lesson to Create Positive Change.” But while West was the keynote speaker, the people who filled Piedmont Technical College’s Medford Center that morning represented the broader sense of collaboration for recovery services and advocacy.
Sarah Goldsby, director of the state Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, came to support the event. She said collaborations like this are critical to bolstering a community’s safety net for people who need help overcoming addiction. Advocacy reduces the stigma associated with seeking help for addiction, and makes it more accessible.
“Cornerstone is the county alcohol and drug authority for Greenwood, Abbeville and Edgefield counties. What they do is connect all of the stakeholders in the community,” Goldsby said.
Banks, businesses, nonprofits, politicians, people in recovery — Thursday’s breakfast brought a coalition of dedicated advocates under one roof, said Cornerstone Executive Director Laurie Fallaw. The event served as a fundraiser for Cornerstone, with guests buying tickets and tables to support the group and a silent auction to raise funds.
Beyond the event itself, Fallaw said collaboration with various community elements has been essential to Cornerstone’s mission. The agency has been short-staffed and had to adapt to changes under COVID-19, but she said they’re glad to be doing this work.
“Our community can be a wonderful resource for referring folks to us. It was unbelievably easy to get these people together,” she said. “People need help right now more than ever, and people are reaching out for help more than ever.”
Lisa Sanders said she had read West’s book and spoke about it with Fallaw, who was already organizing a benefit breakfast and wanted to get West as the speaker. He responded within five minutes of Sanders’ email asking if he’d come and share his story.
West praised 12-step recovery programs, and said he still speaks with his sponsor daily. He began using substances as early as 10 years old, and as he got older became addicted to cocaine. Later, while working as a Wall Street stock broker, he was introduced to methamphetamine and would eventually start burglarizing homes in Dallas, Texas to fund his addiction.
“I could not give everything away fast enough for that drug, because you can’t steal something from an addict — we give everything away,” he said.
He was eventually arrested, found guilty and given a 65-year prison sentence, though he served less than eight years. He went on to get a degree in criminal justice, teach as a college professor and he launched a public speaking career when Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney invited him to speak to the team. After that, other college football teams started having him tell his story to their players.
“My program recovery is more important than my marriage, it’s more important than my career because without my program recovery, I don’t have any of that,” he said.
Before he was sent to prison, West said a jail inmate he knew taught him the lesson of the “coffee bean” that would become the basis of West’s book. He advised West that prison is a pot of boiling water: He could either be changed by the heat and pressure, or be the coffee bean that changes the water itself.
While West had days where prison hardened his heart, he found support in the form of a 12-steps group and committed himself to recovery.
“I think it’s just this idea, very simple and easily applicable, that you can’t always control your circumstances but you can control how you respond,” said Teresa Roy, Cornerstone’s director of community outreach. “It takes community, and if we all work together we benefit from that. I think folks recognize that substance use disorders affect all of us in different ways, and we all know someone who is struggling with that.”