Instead of raising the roof, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office was raising money Wednesday as deputies were posted atop Chick-fil-A and in the drive-thru for the department’s annual Cops on the Coop event, benefiting the Special Olympics of South Carolina.

“The really neat thing about when the sheriff’s department is doing something like this is that every penny goes to our athletes,” Mike Still with the Special Olympics said. “When people give money, they want to know how much is going to the charity. Well, this is one of the only things where 100% goes to it.”

