All funds raised Wednesday will go to the Special Olympics of South Carolina. Donations will allow athletes to compete in the Special Olympics as well as help provide things such as glasses, hearing aids, wheelchairs and shoes.
Instead of raising the roof, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office was raising money Wednesday as deputies were posted atop Chick-fil-A and in the drive-thru for the department’s annual Cops on the Coop event, benefiting the Special Olympics of South Carolina.
“The really neat thing about when the sheriff’s department is doing something like this is that every penny goes to our athletes,” Mike Still with the Special Olympics said. “When people give money, they want to know how much is going to the charity. Well, this is one of the only things where 100% goes to it.”
Still said money raised from the event will help the organization’s athletes, many of whom may have intellectual or physical disabilities.
“This money will also allow us to give them glasses, hearing aids, shoes, wheelchairs, etc. Every penny raised directly affects our athletes. Not only that, it gives them the opportunity to compete in sports with their friends and that’s so special, even to the families,” he said. “Not only is it about raising funds, but it’s also about raising awareness for our athletes. People come through the whole time saying ‘what are you doing?’ and the more times these guys say ‘We’re raising money for Special Olympics’ that just puts our athletes in the spotlight.”
Sheriff Dennis Kelly said there isn’t a set goal in mind, but the department is grateful to work alongside the Special Olympics and Chick-fil-A.
“This is huge that they allow us to come out and help,” he said. “They’re supporters of Special Olympics.”
