Tremayne Isom was one of the first kids to greet Officers William Kay and Courtney Clemmons. He said he liked that the police department came out to give them snow cones in the hot weather. Here, he gives a thumbs up approval with his almost finished snow cone.
Despite looming clouds, the Greenwood Police Department ACE Team served up smiles and snow cones to kids at Phoenix Place Apartments Wednesday afternoon. Officers William Kay and Courtney Clemmons said by doing things such as handing out snow cones, kids will see law enforcement in a more positive light. They plan to do more events similar to this throughout the summer.
It was quiet Wednesday afternoon at Phoenix Place Apartments — until word got out that the Greenwood Police Department ACE Team was handing out free snow cones. Within minutes, a dozen or so kids who live at the complex came running from the breezeway with the energy one would expect from elementary school kids.
With the weather getting warmer, officers William Kay and Courtney Clemmons are planning to be visible in other complexes throughout the summer in addition to neighborhoods, parks, and the splash pad. It’s an opportunity, Kay said, to shed a positive light on law enforcement in Greenwood County.
“In law enforcement, most of the time people only see us at their worst. Either you’re writing them a ticket or you’ve had some sort of emergency — some kind of crime taking place that they’re the victim of and that’s the only time they get to see us,” he said. “Almost any time someone sees the two of us, we’re trying to be there in a positive, friendly encounter. We want to break the cycle of the kids being afraid of the police so we just want to go out and spend a little time with them without it being a call for service or something like that.”
Adding to what Kay said, Clemmons said doing simple things like handing out snow cones or opening car doors on the first day of school can leave a lasting impact of kids.
“There have been some kids periodically who say ‘Hey, we remember you opening our doors at school’ or we came out and made crafts with them. Anytime somebody remembers us in a good way and not just coming out to a call or something, I think makes a huge impact on them where the kids are more likely to come talk to us about something instead of trying to take something into their own hands,” she said.
With a snow cone in hand, Tremayne Isom, who was one of the first kids to receive a snow cone and assisted Kay and Clemmons in gathering more kids, gave a thumbs up and said having the officers there felt really good. He also said he liked that the officers gave them snow cones in the hot weather.
Future ACE Team events will be posted to the Greenwood Police Department on Facebook. For information or to ask the team to visit your neighborhood, email ace@gwdcity.com or call 864-942-8401.
