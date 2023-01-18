Greenwood S.C. Works

Greenwood S.C. Works

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Building an industry’s footprint in Greenwood and bolstering the workforce to fill those new industry jobs go hand-in-hand.

With record-breaking industrial growth in Greenwood County last year, officials are looking forward to the challenges of a new year. At the same time, regional workforce development officials at S.C. Works are adapting their strategies for connecting job seekers with available career openings.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags