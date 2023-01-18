Building an industry’s footprint in Greenwood and bolstering the workforce to fill those new industry jobs go hand-in-hand.
With record-breaking industrial growth in Greenwood County last year, officials are looking forward to the challenges of a new year. At the same time, regional workforce development officials at S.C. Works are adapting their strategies for connecting job seekers with available career openings.
In 2022, Greenwood County’s economic development department helped bring in $114 million in capital investments from companies, which will create more than 430 jobs. This included the sale of the North Greenwood Industrial Park to E.A. Sween Co. for a ready-to-eat sandwich facility; Flybar Inc. bringing its $8 million toy distribution center to the county; Symrise Pet Foods spending $65.5 million to expand and improve its facilities; and Mumford Industries bringing a facility to Ninety Six.
“With those four, it was really about helping those companies choose Greenwood as their home,” said James Bateman, economic development director.
That meant identifying the sites these industries could locate their facilities. With the sale of the industrial park’s speculative building, the only substantial available buildings right now are on the Fujifilm campus. When Fuji ended some of its production lines and scaled back its facilities, Bateman said converting those now-empty spaces into usable real estate provides an opportunity to turn the site into a multi-tenant industrial park.
“The communities that can convince companies they have what’s important to them, that’s where they’re going to locate,” Bateman said. “Labor is the next part of the discussion — labor availability, the degrees required, the training and skill sets.”
Recruitment is a priority for incoming industries such as E.A Sween. Amanda Hamby was hired as Sween’s senior human resources business partner, and she’s responsible for the company’s hiring strategy. Partnerships with local, regional and state agencies are essential in those plans, she said — partners such as the technical college system’s readySC program, Piedmont Technical College, S.C. Works and the county’s economic development staff.
The community support from these organizations was a deciding factor when E.A. Sween chose Greenwood, said David Tieman, Sween’s general manager for South Carolina.
“S.C. Works will be a huge partner in helping us with referrals for the positions that we do have open,” Hamby said.
This year the Upper Savannah Workforce Development Board staff had a two-year review of its workforce strategic plan. Workforce Development Director Ann Skinner said the review process is to make sure S.C. Works remains relevant amid changing workforce needs.
“What means the most to the local economy? Two years ago, we looked at this question and said it’s manufacturing and health care,” Skinner said.
The priorities remain the same, but conditions have changed since then. Unemployment rates are low, but there are still thousands of unfilled jobs S.C. Works wants to help staff. A survey by Upper Savannah found those unfilled jobs were either unattractive “because of wages, benefits, hours or working conditions,” or because they required specific skills amid a shortage of skilled manufacturing technicians.
With limited resources, S.C. Works and Upper Savannah need to set priorities, Skinner said. While the organization can’t do much about wages or benefits, it can help provide training and help job seekers overcome barriers to employment.
People who aren’t in the workforce often don’t have reliable transportation, or have poor basic skills or little education, the workforce plan said. With Piedmont Technical College offering tuition-free education to qualifying students, Skinner said the barriers Upper Savannah can best address are social ones. Programs might help provide transportation, assistance with child care and laptop leases for students. She said they can also help cover as-needed costs on a case-by-case basis. Maybe someone needs a pair of steel-toed boots to get into a job training program, or another person needs certain immunization costs covered.
“What employers are looking for are maintenance technicians, and that’s true for just about any industry,” Skinner said. “That’s the biggest need, and that has been a nationwide trend, that there are fewer people going into skilled trades.”
PTC is working to provide people with the skills training they need for local jobs. E.A. Sween is set to be the first local industry to place its equipment in PTC’s Odell Center for Manufacturing Excellence, so students can learn on machines they’ll use at the company if they seek a career after graduation.
“Transportation is our most urgent need now,” Skinner said. “Greenwood County is probably one of the largest counties in South Carolina that does not have a fixed-route public transportation option.”
While she said workforce development officials are grateful for the transportation services of McCormick Area Transit, many workers still need help getting to their jobs.
S.C. Works can sometimes subsidize transportation, but Skinner said they’re looking into providing funds for short-term auto insurance plans, since acquiring insurance is a hurdle many newly employed people struggle with. The organization would help subsidize insurance until the employee has earned enough to get a plan of their own.
“We can do commonsense things that help people find long-term solutions,” Skinner said.
The other major goal of Upper Savannah’s plan for this year is to make more inter-agency referrals. With 16 support agencies in the region, S.C. Works can be both a resource and a nexus for job seekers to connect with these other agencies which might give them a leg-up in their hunt for a career.
Every June a new class of students graduate high school and college and enter the workforce, and people are constantly shifting in and out of jobs, Skinner said. While economic development staff members seek to bring new companies to Greenwood, workforce development officials strive to connect job seekers with these new opportunities.