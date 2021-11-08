Running can be fun; running for a cause is even better.
More than 70 people braved cold and winds at the Heritage Trail behind the Greenwood Railroad Historical Center to run in the Ales for Trails 5K to raise funds for the Greenwood Parks and Trails Foundation. Aside from the satisfaction of serving a good cause, adult participants could enjoy beer provided by Good Times Brewery.
As one person said, “It’s just like coffee in the morning. It’s a pick-up in the middle of the race.”
The race is the primary fundraiser for the Foundation, which oversees maintenance of the city’s trails and parks, according to Jessica Garcia, chairperson of the Greenwood Young Professionals, a program of the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s event was a return to an in-person rate. Last year’s race was a virtual event because of COVID-19. Seventy people is a good crowd after last year, she said.
Organizers hope to raise $5,000 with the event, Garcia said. The most ever donated was $6,500 at the virtual event.
The Young Professional organization is thankful to the community, which Garcia said makes the event possible.
It is a thought echoed by Tod Kenney, a board member with the Foundation. He noted the Grace Street Park was created with help from Fuji Films, Duke Energy, the Rotary Club and other entities. It was a community effort.
“It’s for a great cause and great beer. You can’t beat that combination,” he said.
For those interesting in helping the Foundation, a volunteer work day at Grace Street Park is set for from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Equipment will be provided, Kenney said.