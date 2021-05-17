Greenwood City Council will consider whether to annex and rezone a portion of property along Northside Drive and Cokesbury Road near Greenwood High School at its meeting today.
The development of this property, tentatively called Seven Oaks, has been a source of frustration for residents in the area and they have come out in droves to oppose the project.
“This is not in the best interest of this county,” Anne Hancock, a resident of Milford Manor, said at the planning commission meeting in April.
Hancock’s property is located beside the planned development.
“This subdivision will directly affect my backyard,” Hancock said.
The property developer, Mark III Properties, has tried several times to gain approval for its rezoning of more than 87 acres but has been met with opposition each time. In November, the planning commission recommended denying the developer’s request to rezone the property from R-1 to R-3 which would increase the density of the housing development allowing more units per acre.
The company asked the request be withdrawn before it was heard by Greenwood County Council. Mark III attempted again to have the property rezoned in a request at the planning commission’s February meeting but pulled the request before the hearing.
Last month, the planning commission heard the request to rezone the property to master-planned residential, a newer zone classification that requires the developer to present its full plan to develop the property and is bound to that plan — if approved — with few exceptions.
Mark III’s site plan calls for 188 homes to be built on the property — 40 fewer than was originally proposed.
“We feel like this is a good plan,” Paul Harrison, an engineer from Bluewater Civil Design representing Mark III, told the planning commission in April. “This is the most restrictive zoning.”
Harrison said the MPR zoning is a fit for small-lot developments.
“We are outlining everything we are doing,” Harrison said.
Still, the planning commission received more than 360 petition signatures from residents surrounding the development. Homeowners packed the Veterans Auditorium at the Greenwood County Library to express their opposition to the project.
“If we don’t beat North Side Baptist, we can’t get out,” David Elliott, a representative from Aldersgate United Methodist Church, which sits beside the proposed development, told the commission citing Sunday morning traffic.
Jennifer Donlon appeared before the commission for a second time to advocate against the proposal. Her son’s house sits along one of the proposed entrances on the Northside Drive side of the development. The development’s proposed roadway would be placed several feet from the home.
Ultimately, the planning commission voted to recommend denial of the rezoning.
Council will have to annex several additional parcels to connect the development with another part of the city. One parcel at 1511 Montague Ave. will have to be annexed before four parcels — each 0.35 acres — owned by Greenwood CPW can be annexed into the city to connect the city’s limits with the proposed development.
Mark III has another rezoning proposal that council will consider as well. A less controversial project on the south side of the city, the developer is asking to rezone nearly 80 acres to master-planned residential. While Mark III planned to place 260 units on the property that is located at 1400 Florida Ave., the developer discovered expansive wetlands that forced the project to be cut down to 96 units.
Council has already approved the annexation of that property at an earlier council meeting. A public hearing on the ordinances will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. today.