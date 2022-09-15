Doctors and ad campaigns tell us kids need milk for healthy bones, right?
Dr. Robert Saul told the Emerald City Rotary Club on Wednesday morning that if milk builds strong bones, books will build strong brains.
A new gift to the club, which sponsors the local portion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, will help more books get to more kids.
Velux is committing $50,000 — $10,000 per year for five years — to the Emerald City Rotary Foundation to expand the program.
Kathy Emily, Emerald City Rotary Foundation Board chairperson, said when the club was looking, it realized there are a lot of reading programs out there.
“But what got us excited about Dolly Parton is partly Dolly Parton herself,” she said.
The Imagination Library send a book each month until they’re 5 years old to children who are enrolled.
Emily mentioned Parton’s remarks about starting the Imagination Library as tribute to her father, who couldn’t read.
“That was very moving to me,” Emily said.
The Emerald City Rotary Club sponsors the program locally, paying for the books children in Greenwood receive. It is financed by donors and grants.
There are currently 1,415 children enrolled in Greenwood County and 831 more children have participated and aged out of the program.
The club has hopes for every eligible child in Greenwood County to receive books, and work to get as many children as possible signed up. They send forms to local schools, and people can sign up at the library.
“We can only provide books for as many children that we have the financial backing for,” said Jerry Rentz, a member on the foundation board.
“So as we get more and more corporations and businesses and donors and grants, you know, we want to build it up to that point where we’re able to offer books to every single child in Greenwood County.”
Keith Polatty, senior director of people and organization for Velux Group North America, said the company thinks it’s important to give back to the communities where they work, and that Greenwood is one of the larger locations in the country.
“But we saw this project as a little different than just contributing to something, we saw it more as an investment,” Polatty said.
“Once we saw the statistics, and we read and learned more about the impact reading can have on children in the community, we saw it as an investment in it, of course, the people of Greenwood, but also in our future, because I mean the children that are growing up are our workforce.”
He mentioned that there are Velux facilities in other communities, too, and it’s a way the company could invest in multiple areas.
Children can be enrolled in the program by signing up at the Greenwood County Library or online at imaginationlibrary.com. The Emerald City Rotary Foundation can be found at emeraldcityrotaryfoundation.org.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
