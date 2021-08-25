The largest conservative gathering in South Carolina, U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan’s annual Faith and Freedom Barbecue, was as much a celebration of Republican values and individual liberty as it was a condemnation of those who challenge them.
Hosted Monday at the Anderson Civic Center, the packed house teemed with patriots cheering for Duncan and his guests, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and his S.C. counterpart Alan Wilson. While they spoke, guests enjoyed a meal courtesy of Creekside Barbeque, patriotic music from the Southern Wesleyan University choir and had the chance to buy “vaccine passports” at tables throughout the center.
“We have available for you to pick up this evening the COVID-19 vaccine barbecue passport,” said Clinton Mayor Bob McLean. “It’s a copy of the Constitution of the United States of America — seems to be that should be enough.”
Pastor Tony Foster of Restoration Worship Center in Greenwood, led the invocation, and Steve Amerson sang the national anthem and other patriotic tunes as the crowd waved American flags and cheered on.
In the front row, 74-year-old veteran David Rankin held the folded flag Duncan presented him before taking the stage. Rankin had helped put up dozens of flags for the event, along with other patriotic and politically themed decorations. He said his family decorates its yard with hundreds of flags. It’s a tradition he started with his grandchildren after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Duncan thanked him for his service and ongoing support, presenting him a flag to add to the collection he has at home. Rankin said he already knew where it would go, on a wall covered with flags and military memorabilia.
“I had no idea he was going to do this. I don’t do the stuff that I do to get any recognition,” Rankin said. “I like participating in anything patriotic. For me, this is not just something I do out of some obligation, it’s because I really, really enjoy it.”
Landry and Wilson were among the first speakers on stage, denouncing federal and state efforts to shut own businesses, issue shelter-in-place orders or require masking during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilson compared the federal government to the creature from the 1958 film “The Blob.”
“It gets bigger, and bigger and bigger, and it has no limiting principles — none,” he said.
Wilson said he would sue any city violating state law to require mask wearing by its residents and will challenge the federal government when it pushes against his interpretation of individual liberties enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. Landry stood by that staunch position, saying it was the role of attorneys general to protect the rights of the individual against infringement from governments.
The divisions in America, he said, are bridged when politicians defend individuals’ rights.
“It is people like [Noem] and Jeff Duncan who stand in the breach, who tell you that America is still great,” he said.
McMaster kept the thread going, and said when other states were shutting down businesses and keeping people home, he wanted South Carolinians to keep working. That’s why he stopped accepting federal expanded unemployment benefits, so people using those funds to stay home during the pandemic would return to work.
“We said don’t close down anything, nothing, unless you can otherwise prove it’s a danger,” he said. “In June, we told the Biden administration we’re not going to pay people to sit at home and not go to work.”
Duncan himself was critical of the Biden administration’s approach to pulling troops from Afghanistan, which he said has deepened the humanitarian crisis there. He said he was concerned about the U.S. armaments and technology Taliban members will acquire as U.S. troops pull back, and said there’s a need to expand the safe territory for evacuating Americans.
He said he would have sent in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division to create a perimeter around the Kabul airport for evacuees, and said he was surprised the Bagram air base wasn’t used as a staging area for retreating troops.
Duncan said the barbecue dinner has hosted presidential hopefuls in the past, so Noem — who has garnered national attention as a prospective presidential candidate — was a fit for the dinner’s guest list.
“She’s just a dear friend,” Duncan said. “We started in 2010 together in Congress and have been friends ever since. I’m just honored to have her come.”
Noem joked that while she’s happy to be a guest, she was a little offended this was her first invitation, but she’s glad her name made the list. She advised veterans and enlisted service members not to despair over Afghanistan, that the sacrifices of those who served provide an example of a different way of life for the Afghan people.
She talked about what got her into politics. She grew up wanting to be a rancher like her father. She said he taught her the importance of tackling impossible tasks; that failure isn’t the end. That’s a lesson all parents need to take to heart, she said, and it’s not a parent’s job to do everything for their child.
“Your job is to prepare them for life,” she said.
When her father died she took over the 12,500-acre farm. Shortly after, she got a letter saying she owed federal taxes on his estate. It took about a decade to pay those off, and that experience catalyzed her entry into politics. She became involved in local and state groups, made her way into the state legislature and in 2010 won a seat in Congress.
Although she served on committees that gave her experience she hadn’t had elsewhere, she said the role of governor appealed to her for its ability to set an agenda for an entire state. She was elected as South Dakota’s governor in 2018.
“I ran on the promise that I wanted strong families,” she said. “That’s what we need in this country to fix a lot of issues.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she said she spoke with health care officials and constitutional attorneys simultaneously.
“I believe that when leaders overstep their authority, that’s when we break this country,” she said.
South Dakota never closed businesses and didn’t issue any shelter-in-place order. She said she didn’t think she had the authority to define which businesses were “essential,” and she declined federal unemployment assistance to keep people working while other states sought to keep people home. Since the virus would spread regardless she said she focused on bolstering hospital capacity to care for those who ended up critically ill.
According to the CDC’s COVID data tracker map, as of Tuesday afternoon South Dakota had the fourth highest rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past week at 14,502. The states with higher rates were Tennessee, North Dakota and Rhode Island.
Noem asked those in attendance to do three things: Say “yes” by being open to new possibilities and opportunities, don’t let offense over political differences keep them from those they love and be optimistic about the future. Optimism, she said, is a winning strategy for conservatives.