With patriotic music, American flags and barbecue plates aplenty, it'd be easy to mistake Monday's Faith and Freedom BBQ for a Fourth of July party.

The annual event, hosted by Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, has run for 11 years. It's the state's largest gathering of conservatives and serves as a chance for prominent Republican politicians to discuss the issues of the day. Hot-button topics included education, the economy and the recent FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

