With patriotic music, American flags and barbecue plates aplenty, it'd be easy to mistake Monday's Faith and Freedom BBQ for a Fourth of July party.
The annual event, hosted by Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, has run for 11 years. It's the state's largest gathering of conservatives and serves as a chance for prominent Republican politicians to discuss the issues of the day. Hot-button topics included education, the economy and the recent FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.
While the event has played host to prominent conservatives each year, Monday's speaker — Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State and CIA director under President Donald Trump — was one of the few to have had direct involvement in a presidential administration.
Other guests included Greenwood pastor Tony Foster, South Carolina GOP Chairperson Drew McKissick, Republican nominee for S.C. Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and his South Carolina counterpart, Alan Wilson. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Gov. Henry McMaster also had the chance to speak, while local state officials such as state Sens. Billy Garrett and Mike Gambrell were in the audience, among others.
Here's an overview of some of the topics these politicians spoke about to a crowd of hundreds:
Education
Weaver had a few minutes to introduce herself to the crowd and champion her campaign for S.C. Superintendent of Education, but in her short time on stage, she fired a salvo against perceived "wokeness" in public education. She said teachers are working harder on "changing our children's pronouns than they are making sure they can read those pronouns" — an insinuation that teachers are promoting students to identify as transgender.
"We are teaching our children garbage in schools," Pompeo said.
The former secretary of state said he'd had dealings with the leaders of China, Russia and North Korea, but sees the American education system as a greater threat to democracy.
"The greatest risk to our country is that we won't teach the next generation that this is indeed the most decent, wonderful nation in the history of civilization, and why it is so," he said.
Pompeo said schools should teach children to be proud of America and express patriotism, as that's what motivates young people to seek careers in the military.
"We understood that you have to get America right to be powerful abroad, to keep us safe and secure," he said. "To have a strong military, a capable military, you have to have people that are grounded in the American tradition. If our schools aren't teaching these things, if our schools are moving in a direction that talks about our founding as inappropriate or improper ... This republic was always at greatest risk from within than without."
Similar concerns over critical race theory — an approach to social science that centers on the role of race in the study of society and law — permeated many of the speakers' points. Critical race theory and its philosophies are not part of South Carolina's public school curricula, per the state Department of Education.
Duncan, in an interview with reporters, said while he supports legislation to fund special education programs, he questions the federal government's role in public education. He said people should examine whether running a Department of Education should be a function of the federal government.
Inflation and the economy
President Joe Biden's administration and the Democrat-championed Inflation Reduction Act don't do enough to soothe inflationary stresses on families' lives, Duncan said. He said the solution is to get government out of the way, and "allow the free market, allow the economy to come back on its own."
When asked if America is in a recession, Pompeo laughed. He said it's likely a recession wrapped in an inflationary cycle, and compared it to the economic downturn under President Jimmy Carter. He urged those in attendance not to let Democrats "gaslight" them by referring to this as anything but a recession.
"Every family can tell you that the price to turn their air conditioning on is higher today than it was," he said. "They can tell you it costs more money to fill up their gas tanks."
The expansion of the IRS, McMaster said, can be used to target middle-class Americans and make things more difficult for people in already trying times. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott also decried the costly inflation and rising federal interest rates, but said America is still headed toward a brighter future.
"The best is yet to come, and America's best days are still ahead of her," he said.
Mar-a-Lago raid
On Aug. 8, the FBI executed a search warrant at the Palm Beach, Florida resort Mar-a-Lago, where Trump lives. Agents reportedly seized about a dozen boxes in search of White House records Trump took with him when he left office, including more than 300 classified documents.
Duncan called this raid an overreach by the federal government.
"He was cooperating," Duncan said. "They knew about those things. They did not have to go in heavy-handed like this."
He said the public should have the chance to see the affidavit behind the search. The U.S. Justice Department has argued revealing the affidavit would give a full roadmap of the investigation, but its request to keep the affidavit under seal has faced challenges in court.
Duncan said it was a politically motivated search, and Pompeo agreed.
"To raid a former president's home, a political opponent's home, is something that's never happened in our nation before," he said.
Pompeo served on the committee investigating the 2012 Benghazi attack, and said he never asked the Justice Department to raid Hillary Clinton's home, despite her having classified messages in her personal emails.
When asked, Pompeo said he did not take any classified documents when he left Washington at the end of Trump's administration. He said no one should have classified records outside of the appropriate settings.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry brought a prop with him for his speech — a laptop. He held it aloft as he said Hunter Biden was protected from federal scrutiny, but Trump was not. Hunter Biden's laptop was handed over to the FBI as it probes his international business activities.
"What they're doing is weaponizing justice," Landry said of the Biden administration. "It is symbols like this laptop that are symbolistic of the rot in our justice system."
Republican party future
Pompeo is taking time to consider whether he'll wade into the 2024 presidential election. He said he plans to help Republicans take the House in November, but after that, he's still mulling his future.
"We will see what the good Lord brings after that," he said. "My wife and I are thinking, praying and trying to figure out where to serve next. It could be that we decide to enter the presidential race, it may not — but we're going to stay in this fight."
Duncan said Republicans are carrying a big win with the Dobbs decision removing federal protections for women seeking abortion care, and that the conditions in America now are favorable for Republicans running in November. He said he thinks they're likely to take the House over issues of immigration, energy and commodity prices, alongside recent redistricting which he said has turned some blue and purple districts red.
When it comes to South Carolina politics, McMaster hailed the passage of an income tax exception for military retirement pay, and said he hopes to extend that to first responders. He said road paving, broadband expansion and a more robust labor force than ever before puts South Carolina in a strong position to keep its conservative standing.
"South Carolina's business is business, and we're doing business," he said.