Nature lovers have nearly 670 reasons to breathe easy.
Two plots of land totaling 668 acres between Calhoun Falls and Lowndesville and near Lake Russell are protected from development through the efforts of Upstate Forever.
Morrow Creek Timbers is a nearly 430-acre property comprising hardwood forests, 30 acres of wetlands, and a 6-acre pond. MROS Preserve is about 239 acres of pine and hardwood forest and frontage on Gill Creek, a tributary of the Savannah River.
The properties are adjacent to each other and near to a third property previously placed under a conservation easement with Upstate Forever. The Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Upper Savannah Land Trust also protect properties in the area, combining efforts to make strides to protect water quality while ensuring production of working lands.
Upstate Forever protects land in partnership with landowners through conservation easements, voluntary contracts that allow the landowner to legally restrict certain land uses from occurring on their property, such as development of residential subdivisions, commercial or industrial operations, while allowing traditional rural land uses, such as farming, grazing, hunting and timbering to continue. This agreement is permanent and remains with the land even after it has been sold or willed to heirs.
"We help landowners find money to manage their land. We’re kind of a helper to keep land in their native state," said Scott Park, Glenn Hilliard Director of Land Conservation.
The properties, which feature prime farmland soil, will be maintained for timber and natural resource protection, such as maintaining buffers to the creeks. Parks said some of the biggest characteristics of the lots are soils and proximity to water.
Habitats of some threatened or endangered species, such as the northern long-eared bat, are in the area, although Park said representatives didn’t notice any bats. The lots also are home to white-tailed deer, grey and red fox, bobcats, black bear and quail.
Mines are in the region, along with wastewater treatment facilities, Park said. Water quality issues exist, as noted in reports from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“I think there are a lot of benefits, … Morrow Creek Timber site actually contains an old cemetery," he said, and preservation of the land can result in public access to the cemetery.
Indirectly, benefits include protection of water quality and those protections will help with fishing, especially around Lake Russell, Park said.
Upstate Forever applied to the South Carolina Conversation Bank, which provided up to $150,000 for Morrow Creek Timbers, and then $83,500 for Moss Preserve, Park said. Upstate Forever provided $5,000 as a match on the application.
People interested in easements or helping Upstate Forever can contact it either through its website, upstateforever.org, or by phone, 864-250-0500.