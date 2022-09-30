Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries is a place that works to fix broken children.
“We’re going to keep fixing broken children because we love them and want to fix them,” Connie Maxwell President Danny Nicholson said. “But wouldn’t it be right to do all that we can to make sure that they never get broken? We could work ourselves out of job, which would be beautiful.”
Connie Maxwell’s strategic plan, “Decade of Dreams,” focuses on three key things: growing Maxwell Farms into a revenue-producing venue, building the Charleston campus and constructing a healing center that treats childhood trauma.
“We can’t do all of that at one time,” Nicholson said. “But I started asking the question, ‘What can I do to lead toward that?’ Is there a seed I can plant that we hope will grow into the future?”
In the 1930s, Connie Maxwell President A.T. Jamison coined the term “mental hygiene.” The institution received a Duke Endowment grant in 1930 to hire a family social worker.
“If you don’t tie your past with continuity to your future, you’re leaving a big part of your identity behind,” Nicholson said. “It was important to me as president to come in and learn as much as I could about the history.”
Taking a proactive approach toward healing childhood trauma, Nicholson invited British author and speaker Simon Benn to Greenwood for the week of Oct. 10 to talk with elementary school students in Greenwood County School District 50. Benn, who was adopted, has a passion for improving mental health and helping children work through trauma.
“There’s more mental health problems and trauma right now than probably ever in the history of the universe,” Nicholson said.
Bullying is just one of the things that can leave scars on children. Benn suffered bullying during childhood. He began working with children in 2013, running workshops with the goal to inspire children to be happy and confident. He now shares what he’s learned with parents and professionals.
“It feels like our history led us to now, to a deeper level of healing and trauma understanding,” Nicholson said. “It’s pure compassion — trying to find a deeper way to understand the trauma of children and then implement things that can help minister to them and make them whole. That’s kind of one part to the healing center.”
Nicholson wants professionals to quit asking people what’s wrong with children and start asking what happened to them. It’s about listening to their stories, he said.
Hosting a speaker series is one of the “seeds” in Connie Maxwell’s plan. Nicholson said his organization wants to partner with universities in the future to publish teachable material on childhood trauma.
“We want to be an educational force,” he said. “And then I’d like to mobilize and send out people all over the Southeast and all over the nation to teach coaches, to teach children, to teach principals, to teach nurses.”
