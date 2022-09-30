benn_simon.JPG

SIMON BENN

Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries is a place that works to fix broken children.

“We’re going to keep fixing broken children because we love them and want to fix them,” Connie Maxwell President Danny Nicholson said. “But wouldn’t it be right to do all that we can to make sure that they never get broken? We could work ourselves out of job, which would be beautiful.”

Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.