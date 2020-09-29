With the unexpected death of 16-year school board veteran Claude Wright, voters will have to write-in their selection for Greenwood County School District 50’s board seat 4.
Another candidate vying to fill this seat is Sabrina Conner.
“To give back to the community,” Conner said on why she is running for school board.
Conner said she is ready to listen.
“I will be willing to get in there and listen to the issues and take everything into consideration when it comes to making decisions,” Conner said.
Conner, 42, is a patient access representative at Self Regional Healthcare where she has worked for five years. A 1996 graduate of Emerald High School, she received an associate degree in business administration from Piedmont Technical College in 1999, followed by a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Limestone College in 2006.
“I was born and raised in Greenwood,” Conner said. “My education is in Greenwood, everything is in Greenwood.”
Conner said she works with the youth at her church, Mt. Zion AME Church in Promised Land. She has also served as the local Young People’s Division director for seven years.
“It is my responsibility to teach and train the youth about the Bible, the AME Church and life as well as take them to events within the community,” Conner said in an email.
No candidate will appear on the ballot for District 50 Seat 4 and voters will have to write in a name. Election Day is Nov. 3.