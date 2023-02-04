Get your Gullah Gullah going this morning with the Arts Center of Greenwood’s free Family Fun Day, showcasing exhibits and events this month connecting the South Carolina Lowcountry and Africa.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, explore the Gullah Geechee culture of the South Carolina Lowcountry and its African roots.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.

Tags