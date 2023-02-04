Get your Gullah Gullah going this morning with the Arts Center of Greenwood’s free Family Fun Day, showcasing exhibits and events this month connecting the South Carolina Lowcountry and Africa.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, explore the Gullah Geechee culture of the South Carolina Lowcountry and its African roots.
Enjoy demonstrations, crafts, a food truck, an African market, live music, two art exhibits and more, at 120 Main St.
All exhibits and events are supported by a grant from the nonprofit South Carolina Humanities, which supports enrichment programs in literature, history, culture and heritage for all South Carolina residents. Additional local sponsors include Self Family Foundation, Greenwood Women Care and Greenwood County Community Foundation.
Things kicked off Thursday with the opening of the “Gullah Spirit” art exhibit by Jonathan Green and a lecture on the Gullah Geechee by Victoria A. Smalls.
The Southeastern coast is home to 27 counties that make up the National Heritage area that is the Gullah Geechee Corridor. That corridor also is home to the birthplace of Jonathan Green, one of the most important contemporary artists of the Southern experience.
Vivid colors depicting everyday tasks are hallmarks of Green’s art. “Gullah Spirit,” on view until early March, includes 33 works on loan from Morris Museum of Art, Myrtle Beach Art Museum and “Simple Pleasures” from the Arts Center of Greenwood’s own collection.
Smalls, executive director of the Gullah Geechee National Heritage Corridor Commission, told her Thursday audience about her own Gullah Geechee roots and about books, documentaries, artists, historic sites and more that can help them “catch de learnin’” about Gullah Geechee, including the culture’s distinct language.
Smalls shared snippets of the Gullah Geechee language, an African American creole language of the United States.
“I come from St. Helena Island, in the center of the Gullah Geechee Corridor,” Smalls said. “It had about 52 sites of enslavement, known as plantations. ... I just found out who I am, through ancestry and DNA testing. ... My ancestry revealed that I’m coming from Mali, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, Nigeria Cameroon and Congo. ... That’s a lot.
“I’m also an African art collector,” Smalls continued. “One of the things I discovered before I knew this African ancestry is that every single piece comes from one of these countries. ... It’s almost as if the ancestors are speaking to me and the universe is conspiring to help us become connected in a deeper way.”
Smalls said her ancestry also connects her to Native American tribes and Europeans.
Her family land records, Smalls said, reveal that ancestors Adam and Betsy Smalls bought land after the American Civil War on which they had previously been enslaved.
Smalls read from biblical translations into Gullah Geechee, including the Lord’s Prayer, and talked about origins of “Michael, Row the Boat Ashore” an Afro-spiritual stemming from St. Helena Island, during the American Civil War.
“Why are we here as Gullah Geechee?” Smalls asked the audience. “That’s going to be because of rice and maritime culture.”
Coiled baskets sewn with sweetgrass synonymous with the culture have roots in rice production and are also functional, intricate works of art, Smalls said.
Smalls said the amount of work by enslaved Africans to clear land and cultivate rice, as well as other crops during enslavement is comparable to that of the construction of Egypt’s great pyramids.
Farming, Smalls said, is still an integral part of Gullah Geechee life, but less so than in previous generations.
“If you have farms, you have food,” Smalls said, noting programs are teaching Gullah Geechee youths of today about it. “Wada” or water, is also a key provider in the culture, Smalls said.
The Gullah Geechee, Smalls said, also have enriched South Carolina and three more states with their own foodways and time-honored traditions, such as sewing sweetgrass baskets. Yet, their way of life is threatened by a rising sea level and rapid land loss.
Designated on Oct. 12, 2006, by the United States Congress, the Gullah Geechee Corridor includes 12,000 square miles. It spans four states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
“I like how the paintings (exhibited) are very unique and vibrant,” said Chasity Smith, 15, of Greenwood. “I like how the spellings in the Gullah language are different.”
Vanessa Clark of Abbeville said each of Jonathan Green’s works “tells a story” and that the “Gullah culture is still relevant and prevalent.”
Shelia Reynolds of Greenwood said she admires a noted artist such as Jonathan Green sharing with other artists and those in turn finding inspiration in his style for their own works.
“I need to go spend some time in Beaufort and I want to learn more about my ancestry,” Reynolds said. “About 20 years ago, I did my family tree, on my father’s side, back to 1938.”