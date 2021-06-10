Surface-level challenges for economic development in Greenwood County are at the forefront of discussions by participants of Greenwood Together, the county’s economic development transitional identity.
A qualified workforce, housing options and challenging a perception that Greenwood has a crime and education problem are challenges that Jim Medford, chairperson of the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce workforce task force, says must be addressed in order to fulfill the needs of the county’s industries.
But other challenges are lurking below the surface, conflicts that go back to the county’s previous economic development entity, Greenwood Partnership Alliance.
Those conflicts, which were previously only whispered about, came out at Greenwood County’s legislative delegation meeting Monday.
Members of the delegation gathered to hear about Greenwood Together’s workforce strategic plan from Medford and Chamber CEO Barbara Ann Heegan as well as hear from Kay Self, executive director of Vision Greenwood, about her organization’s strategic plan for the future.
Both organizations address tasks in economic development, but the two organizations have not worked together. While Greenwood Together is a consortium of entities that work on individual tasks to advance economic development in the county, Vision Greenwood is a nonprofit focused on community development and quality of place issues.
Vision Greenwood, a rebranding of the Foundation for a Greater Greenwood County, was Partnership Alliance’s nonprofit arm that worked on charitable and grant-driven projects in community and workforce development, Self said.
Founded in 2000, the nonprofit has invested more than $2.9 million into initiatives in Greenwood County. Vision Greenwood’s board of directors consists of former Partnership Alliance board members, including ones who were staunch supporters of the now-dissolved entity’s presence as a public-private economic development partnership. Among the board’s members are Countybank CEO Thornwell Dunlap III and Greenwood CPW Commissioner Art Bush, who were two power players at Partnership Alliance.
While the rift’s beginning is unclear, the first public acknowledgment of conflict was Greenwood County Council’s vote in May 2020 to end its membership and $300,000 contribution that bought the county three seats at GPA’s board table. Before the vote, Partnership Alliance leaders asked for another chance.
“Countybank and Greenwood Capital are joined by over 100 other private partners — representing thousands of employees — who have invested millions of dollars into GPA based on this belief that a public-private partnership is the best way to create the quality of life we desire for our children, our workforce, our retirees, and our vulnerable populations,” Dunlap wrote in a letter to Greenwood County Council in urging it to continue in Partnership Alliance.
Bush read a letter at the meeting from himself and fellow commissioners at CPW.
“The Commissioners at CPW feel very strongly that the Greenwood Partnership Alliance, as it is now structured and financed is one of the best if not the best in the state of South Carolina as well as the southeastern United States,” Bush read.
CPW offered to host a meeting between the county and GPA officials to work out the problems.
At the meeting, County Council Chairperson Steve Brown listed some of those problems, including lack of accountability of then-GPA CEO Heather Simmons Jones, public chiding by other board members and a problem with the “pay for play” setup of the organization.
Brown said at the meeting that these concerns were communicated to the board and its executive committee but no action took place to address the county’s issues.
Not all of the organization’s public partners had concerns about Partnership Alliance.
“Nobody’s ever told me any reason why we shouldn’t continue to be working with Partnership Alliance,” Greenwood City Councilman Johnathan Bass said Tuesday. “We were blindsided by it.”
Bass said GPA got results and he thought Jones was doing a great job.
After the vote to leave, the county set out to find another way to accomplish the tasks of economic development and ultimately partnered with the City of Greenwood, Uptown Development Corp., Discover Greenwood and the Chamber.
While the county worked to address industrial recruitment and retention as well as the development of a public transportation system, the City of Greenwood and Uptown worked on retail and small business recruitment for the city. Discover Greenwood handled marketing and the Chamber worked on workforce development, housing, quality of life and small business recruitment throughout the county.
“We’re a four-lane highway,” Heegan said. “We each have our own areas of expertise.”
Greenwood County Councilman and Chamber board member Theo Lane said the county and chamber worked to make Greenwood Together “fully inclusive of all key stakeholders across our county.”
“In our meetings early on, we tried to establish what entities could provide value and articulate what their deliveries would be in moving our strategic plan forward,” Lane said. “I think any organization that could do that would be a welcome partner of Greenwood Together.”
Vision Greenwood’s programming is different. The organization is spearheading the effort to solve the county’s broadband internet issues after the lack of that service was highlighted during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The group also recently launched a chapter of The Brew, a small business collaborative effort to provide a forum for businesses to get community feedback. Vision Greenwood is partnering with Uptown Greenwood and the regional S.C. Small Business Development Center to facilitate the program.
The organization is also working with development in the life science industry by working with the Greenwood Genetic Center, continuing the relationship that began with GPA.
Self said her organization is also working closely with Uptown Manager Lara Hudson on retail development in the city.
At Monday’s delegation meeting, state Sen. Billy Garrett, chairperson of the delegation, asked both groups to work together after both presentations were completed. That is when some potholes emerged on the four-lane highway.
“We’ve reached out, we’ve tried to do that,” Medford said at the meeting.
Medford and Self went back and forth about canceled meetings.
Heegan said in an interview Wednesday that she reached out to Self a few weeks ago to have a meeting with her executive committee and the Chamber’s executive committee. Heegan said she thought Self’s organization was still operating under its former name.
“That was the first I ever heard of Vision Greenwood,” Heegan said about Monday’s presentation. “We didn’t even know Vision Greenwood was an organization.”
Heegan said Chamber members have questioned her about the broadband task force and The Brew.
“We weren’t invited,” Heegan said.
Heegan said she does not know who is on the organization’s board of directors.
“We’re always willing to partner with any organization,” Heegan said Wednesday. “We are just unsure of who this organization is and who is on their board. It’s hard for us to work with an organization that we don’t even know anything about.”
Self said Thursday that Vision Greenwood’s board is comprised of Dunlap, Bush, Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith, Lander University’s Adam Taylor, Teijin general plant manager Dan Martins and outgoing Self Regional Healthcare CEO Jim Pfeiffer.
Garrett attempted to rein in the discussion at Monday’s meeting and suggested he chair a committee aimed at getting the two groups to work together. Lane and Greenwood County Vice Chairperson Chuck Moates were in attendance at that meeting.
“I was disappointed Monday that I felt that some frustrations spilled over into our meeting,” Lane said.
Moates said he was surprised to hear that both parties had attempted to meet previously. He said it reminded him of some of the issues the county faced with GPA.
Bass said he still is not really sure about what Greenwood Together does.
“Everybody’s kind of doing their own thing anyway,” Bass said.
Self said Monday’s presentation was the first full public presentation of Vision Greenwood’s strategic plans.
“We have never been invited to Greenwood Together,” Self said.
She said she previously met with Heegan and Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie.
“Those conversations have never been developed,” Self said.
Self said she sees no duplication between what Vision Greenwood is doing and any other entity in Greenwood.
“I’m proud and excited about the work we are doing,” Self said.
Bass said he is impressed with the work Self is doing.
“Nobody has given me any reason to not be in partnership with Vision Greenwood,” Bass said.
While outsiders might see deep-seated conflict between the organizations, Self said she doesn’t see it that way.
“I see no resentment from Vision Greenwood’s standpoint,” Self said. “We have no issues with anyone.”
Moates said Vision Greenwood taking on the rural broadband issue might be a good thing.
“If they wanted to jump there, I think that would be the perfect thing for them to do,” Moates said.
Moates said some of the other initiatives that Vision Greenwood wants to do with the city would be great.
“We need all the help we get in Greenwood,” Moates said.