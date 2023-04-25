Red worms wriggled in the rich, dark soil between Ann Barklow’s hands Thursday afternoon.
In the shade beside the City of Greenwood’s Phoenix Street greenhouses, Barklow led a small class of city horticulture crew members and other interested gardeners in how to compost. Barklow is a Lakelands Master Gardener and was invited by horticulture supervisor Diana Fetters to share how to turn garden and kitchen waste into rich fertilizer through composting.
Barklow explained composting is good for the environment, helping break down waste and replacing nutrients in the soil with the produced fertilizer, called humus. Fetters called this leaf litter “black gold.”
“You throw food in your trash can thinking, oh well, it will decompose. But in the landfill food items don’t always readily decompose,” Barklow said. “I have a selfish reason for doing it, I want the compost.”
For information on composting, visit the Clemson Extension website at bit.ly/3H2oynr.
A healthy compost pile needs a dry, shady area away from the house but within reach of a garden hose. It should be at least 3 feet by 3 feet.
When starting a compost pile, Barklow said people need to mind their “greens” and “browns.” These are the components of composting: Brown material — dried leaves, eggshells, sawdust, wood chips, shredded paper or cardboard — is carbon-rich; greens are high in nitrogen and include grass clippings, manure, coffee grounds, food and garden waste.
Layering greens and browns in a ratio of about four browns to one green will provide the fuel needed for decomposition. The smaller the waste can be cut up or torn, the more surface area it will give for the bacteria that will break it down into fertilizer.
Keep the pile moist, ensuring it’s damp throughout and turning or mixing it regularly to accelerate the process. Once the decomposition starts, the pile will build heat, anywhere between 90 and 140 degrees. Barklow said if you keep it covered, keep it mixed and moist and let it cook, it should turn into compost in a few months.
If the pile gets too wet and starts to smell, Barklow said mix in more browns. If it’s too dry and not mixing well, add moisture and greens.
“How do you know it’s done?” Barklow asked. “When you can’t recognize anything you put in it anymore.”
Another way to compost is with a worm bin. Barklow showed off a multi-tiered plastic bin, with grates on the bottom of each layer. The goal is to build a small, about two-inch layer of compostable material, and add in some worms. She had red worms for Thursday’s demonstration.
Why tend worms? Their leavings are also a nutrient-dense fertilizer.
About 8 ounces of food waste will feed roughly 1,000 worms. Bury kitchen scraps of fruit and vegetables on one side of the worm bin, and alternate sides to keep the worms moving through the dirt and fertilizing it.
“The worms don’t eat that stuff directly. They don’t have teeth. The food breaks down in the bins, and the worms are sucking on that broken down food to eat it,” said Fred Botts, who helped with this portion of the class.
Once one bin is fully composted, Barklow said you add on another tier of the worm bin, build a new layer and start putting food there. The worms will climb up through the grate on the bottom of the layer being built above them in order to reach the food, leaving their composted dirt in the bin below.
Fetters said she was glad to have the class with her crews. She’s curious about how to more efficiently dispose of the many truckloads of organic material the city often has as waste from trimming and tending its gardens and lawns.
“Ultimately, I’d love to move toward using compost as an organic fertilizer, instead of chemical fertilizers,” she said. “I know in the fall we take tons of leaves to the landfill when we could be using them.”
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.