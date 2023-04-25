Red worms wriggled in the rich, dark soil between Ann Barklow’s hands Thursday afternoon.

In the shade beside the City of Greenwood’s Phoenix Street greenhouses, Barklow led a small class of city horticulture crew members and other interested gardeners in how to compost. Barklow is a Lakelands Master Gardener and was invited by horticulture supervisor Diana Fetters to share how to turn garden and kitchen waste into rich fertilizer through composting.

