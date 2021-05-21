An unexpected vote against continuing a contract with a Ware Shoals principal has left some in the Ware Shoals community shocked.
Monday evening, the Greenwood County School District 51 board of trustees voted 2-2 on a motion that would have continued Ware Shoals High School Principal Paul Anderson’s contract for next year. The 2-2 vote means the motion failed, and the contract will not be offered.
The move sparked plenty of reactions in the community — a petition is being circulated urging the school board to reverse the Monday night decision not to continue Anderson’s agreement, and a community Facebook group formed solely for that purpose has more than 600 members. The change.org petition has garnered more than 800 supporters.
Neither minutes nor a recording of the meeting were made available to the Index-Journal, but Fay Sprouse, the district superintendent, recounted the events from the meeting.
Monday night’s agenda shows there were personnel recommendations for the board to consider.
“There was an administrative contract recommended, a teacher contract recommended and then it came to our letters of agreement for our working retirees, and we had six of them, working retirees,” Sprouse said.
A letter of agreement is the type of contract used with working retirees, according to the district’s employee handbook.
Chairperson Shanon Calvert went through those letters of agreement individually, Sprouse said, and when it came to Anderson, he asked for a motion. A motion to issue him a letter of agreement was made by board member Genie McDill, and was seconded by member Debbie Lake.
The chair called for discussion, and stated he had some concerns that had developed over the five years he has been on the board, Sprouse said, adding that Calvert said there were concerns from parents as well, but he wasn’t specific about those concerns.
Lake mentioned during the meeting the potential of making a one-year offer to Anderson with the understanding that after one year, the board will no longer be issuing a letter of agreement. That notion didn’t go anywhere, Sprouse said, and the board voted on a motion to continue the letter of agreement.
The vote was 2-2, with McDill and Lake voting to extend the letter of agreement. Calvert and board member Andy Wood voted against the motion.
“And because we have a board of four, that makes it kind of interesting when you have a tie vote, but with school board rules, a tie vote is a failed motion, so the motion failed,” Sprouse said. “The motion to issue him a letter of agreement failed, therefore he won’t be issued a letter of agreement.”
Anderson said in an email Friday that he didn’t attend the meeting Monday and was out of town at a game with the school’s softball team.
“I was informed by my Superintendent via phone that the board voted on my contract for next year and that the result was a 2-2 split. Such an impasse meant that the motion (to offer) failed and I would not be offered a contract. No reasons were given at the time nor since,” Anderson wrote.
Anderson also said he appreciates the support from the community.
McDill, who made the motion, told the Index-Journal on Friday she has worked with Anderson since he began as principal.
“I voted for him because he’s the best person for the job, and is the most qualified and experienced person to give our students the stability they need right now,” McDill said.
The vote came at a time when the normally five-person board only has four members seated. An election last week filled two seats — the seat that was held by Herbie Harris, who resigned last year, and Lake's seat, who chose not to run for reelection. Jewell McCullough and Cody Quinn won those seats but have not been sworn in.
Chairman Calvert did not respond to multiple requests for comment via phone and email.
Community Support
The Facebook page in support of Anderson had on Friday afternoon 679 members and was started by a handful of students who were surprised by the board’s vote.
“The reason that we decided to start the page was because we believe that Mr. Anderson is obviously an asset to this school, but it’s not just within education,” said Alexus Hashey. “He provides a lot more support outside of school as well.”
She said Anderson is the glue holding together the community and the school. She mentioned the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the situation that happened at the school recently when a student died after shooting himself on campus.
“And honestly I don’t think the students at this school would be able to come in and function the way that they are without this man, because he has held himself together so well, but not only himself but everybody else within the school,” Hashey said of Anderson.
Anslee Wood is another of the group of students who started the Facebook page and petition, and said the decision that was made Monday was “a shock to everyone in our community — faculty, staff, students — and it hurt a lot of us, but Mr. Anderson does not deserve what he has been going through and he’s been through so much throughout this whole entire past two months.”
Wood said there’s been no reason given about the board’s decision. The two said with the vote being 2-2, the least Anderson could be given is an explanation.
The students’ efforts online were made to provide updates and receive feedback, but also to lift Anderson up, make him feel good and let him know he is loved, Hashey said.
“We wanted to be able to explain our situation, our goals, and our support. That’s all we wanted, was to be able to be seen and heard. But the members of the community have had other great ideas for theirselves and have uplifted not only Mr. Anderson but us as well and have provided so much help,” Hashey wrote in a message.
“We have come together as a community to be able to show our true ‘hornet pride.’ We haven’t been able to do this without them. And we are so thankful that we have many to stand up for what they believe in.”
Community member Kelly Walker has had children going to Ware Shoals High since 2007, and she said Anderson and his wife have gone above and beyond for the students at the school and their families. She and her husband are living proof, she said.
They were in a very critical motorcycle wreck in October, and she said Anderson called and texted her daughter who graduated last year to make sure everything was OK. He talked to her son every day at school, she said, to make sure he was OK.
“Even though we have family here, he still checked on them,” she said.
Walker is a part of the Facebook group and has signed the petition in support of Anderson.
“I think the community has come out this strong because the majority of the community knows what a good man Paul Anderson is. They have seen, not just heard, but they’ve seen firsthand like myself, and we know he’s a great guy,” Walker said.