With four decades of community service as a member of a Divine Nine fraternity, James R. Jones hopes to bring his love for Greenwood to bear on city council.
The 61-year-old Jones is one of the two candidates running for the city council Ward 2 special election. He’ll face Robert Dean Jr. on Aug. 9 to fill the seat left vacant when the late Patricia Partlow died May 11. The winner of that election will finish Partlow’s unexpired term, which will be up again in the November general election.
Jones was born and raised in Laurens County, and graduated from Lander University with a degree in business administration. He met his wife of 35 years and settled in Greenwood, where they raised two sons.
“I’ve been in Greenwood city ever since I moved here,” he said. “I call myself a people’s servant, I want to be here to help people, to be able to make change for people.”
While in college, Jones pledged with historic Black fraternity Omega Psi Phi, one of the Divine Nine fraternal organizations. Now a member for 42 years, he said the fraternity helped him focus on community service throughout the Lakelands. About a year ago local Divine Nine members gathered to refocus on building up their communities, and Jones was part of that rallying meeting.
“We’ve always worked in the community and done things for the community as a whole,” he said. “I got to thinking, why not me? Why does it have to be somebody else when I feel I’ve got the time to be able to do what I need to do.”
If elected to city council, Jones said he wants to address crime in Greenwood. He’s interested in using available technology to help curb crime rates, including video surveillance tools. He said the best resources on how to improve communities are the people who live within, so talking with residents is key.
“The only people who can answer that are the people who live there,” he said. We need to take back over our communities. We’ve just let it go for too long.”
Jones worked as a probation agent for five years and saw firsthand how young people transformed their lives for the better after turning to crime. He now works as a workforce consultant with the state Department of Social Services, connecting TANF assistance recipients with employment and educational resources.
“I want to bring a voice for the people and to be able to listen, understand and take their words back to council,” he said. “Then, what we get from council, to be able to bring that back to the people.”
Serving on the city-county Board of Zoning Appeals has given Jones insight into the housing challenges and development going on in Greenwood. He’s also served as a member of the Lander alumni association, a chamber of commerce member and has served on local nonprofit boards. He’s worked with groups like Community Initiatives, the Food Bank of Greenwood County and Meg’s House.
“I’m already out there, without a title, doing the work,” he said. “I’ve been doing it 30-plus years, and I’m going to continue doing it. I would love for the people to get behind me so we can continue to do it, and do it together.”